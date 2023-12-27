Welsh Grand National at Chepstow | report, reaction and video replay

Nassalam, tipped by Ben Linfoot at 6/1 , won despite picking up a 4lb penalty for winning the Welsh Grand National Trial at Chepstow earlier in the month.

Iron Bridge (8/1) was second with topweight and former winner Iwilldoit (15/2) running a mighty race in third. Not Sure (28/1) was fourth.

Nassalam and Quinn, who had teamed up with Moore to win the Grade Two Finale Hurdle a little over half an hour earlier, safely ticked the obstacles off and Quinn was able to stand up in the saddle as the victorious duo crossed the line to record an impressive success.

The 9/2 joint-favourite was always in the vanguard in the staying contest. One by one his rivals fell away and in the straight it was only the fences that stood between the improving six-year-old and victory.

Quinn told Sky Sports Racing: "I couldn't (believe the way he was travelling in the home straight). I think the ground is a big factor. He just seems to travel so much better on it, properly loves the mud.

"I'm delighted. Over the moon. From winning the Grade Two to winning this, I can't believe it, very emotional. All thanks to my boss and Mr and Mrs Stone for trusting me; I've ridden plenty of big winners for them and for them to keep me on I'm very grateful."

Winning owner John Stone added: "An extraordinary performance wasn't it? I couldn't believe what was happening to be honest, I said 'come on slow down, slow down'! He just left the others standing.

"Caoilin rode him brilliantly. I mean Caoilin said he actually travelled better than he did at the Trial three weeks ago, we thought that was fantastic, bearing in mind he had a disappointing season last season. Tried him over three miles, didn't get his ground; the ground is all important for Nassalam, the ideal conditions for him are just when the meeting is about to be abandoned so it was perfect today!

"The stable have done so well. We've been with Gary Moore for many years. Love them all. Jamie is here today - with a neck brace on which is sad - Josh, Gary, the whole family; we're thrilled to be part of that family."

Yvonne Stone added: "I'd just like to say thank you so much to Caoilin for loving the horses so much and riding a brilliant race and thanks to all the Gary Moore family; we're just so delighted, we can't believe it, amazing. I had a terrible nightmare last night but I won't go into it!"

Mr Stone continued: "We're very lucky to have two outstanding horses, a three mile stayer over hurdles (Botox Has) and this boy here, he's only six. This is such an extraordinary performance, it's difficult to judge (what's next), obviously we will be talking to Gary and the team over the next few days and we'll think what next but at the moment, we'll just enjoy the moment."

National agenda

“Last year he never had his ground and I probably ran him over the wrong trip, probably on the short side. But I think blinkers and soft ground have brought out the improvement in him,” said Moore.

“I was watching it in the parade ring at Kempton and I was just pleased when he got over the last. Watching I thought he was handy enough and he had to go six furlongs further than he did last time, but obviously Caoilin knows more than me.

“He’s a very good rider and his 3lb is very useful. He’s a good lad. The owner has been very loyal to him and let him ride the horse and he’s repaid them for it.

“He’s still only a young horse and I would like to think there will be a bit more improvement to come.

“I need to speak to the owner and he’s not going to be easy to place now, so we will need to have a chat to decide where we go next. But in the back of my mind I would like to train him for a National. If it is like when Red Marauder won it then that would be perfect.”

Of his memorable 73/1 treble, which came in the space of an hour, he went on: “They are few and far between so you have to make the most of it.

“We’ll go home now and I’ll probably go back to the yard, make sure everything is all right and give them a hand. Then I’ll go to the gym tonight, just go for a swim, and then get a bit of dinner.”