Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Coral Welsh Grand National day at Chepstow

Nass can be all class in feature

Loads of rain is forecast in Britain overnight and Chepstow could feel the full brunt of it, making the Coral Welsh Grand National a typical slog in the mud on Wednesday.

That won’t bother any of the market leaders and with Super Survivor, NASSALAM, Autonomous Cloud, Iwilldoit, Complete Unknown and Iron Bridge all having solid claims I don’t think it will pay to look away from the top of the market.

Gary Moore’s Nassalam appeals the most as he looked a different horse in the trial here and whether it was the blinkers, the track, the testing ground or the most exacting stamina test of his career, it doesn’t matter, as all of those factors are going to be in play once again.

He jumped really well with the blinkers back on and would’ve recorded a much more impressive winning margin than the official five-and-a-half lengths but for being drastically eased down late on, so it really was the perfect platform from which to launch a Welsh National challenge.

Both Secret Reprieve and Iwilldoit have won the trial and the main event in recent years and Nassalam comes in here 4lb ahead of the handicapper after his trial cruise.

He is unproven over a marathon trip, but a real test of stamina looks to be exactly what he wants and he definitely wants the rain – the weather radar strongly suggesting he won’t be let down on that score.

Moore's Boxing Day team looked in great nick at Fontwell and Caoilin Quinn was amongst the winners for him again there, so he'll go into the biggest ride of his Christmas full of confidence.

The Verdict: Back NASSALAM in the Welsh National