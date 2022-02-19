Get the latest Notebook update from Peter Naughton as he adds horses to his tracker following the recent action.

Click here for more of Peter's notebook horses Tinker Toy was very well backed in the 7f handicap at Lingfield on Saturday but was slowly away on his return from 215 days off. Gelded since last seen, Roger Varian's top-weight was in rear for much of the race but made ground around the home turn. He produced a good turn of foot in the final two furlongs but was passed by outsider Tadreeb in the finals strides. Still, Tinker Toy travelled well and a quicker start will help next time. He won two of his first three starts as a juvenile and was successful at Newcastle on reappearance last season, so early season is the time to catch him.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!



Across the card, Mill Green travelled like a well treated horse in the Pertemps qualifier at Haydock and he might have won with a better jump at the last. Easy to back, the gelding made smooth headway half a mile from home but blundered and pitched on landing three-out. Switched right to challenge two-out, he made a costly error after being ridden into the last but bravely chased the winner Foillan on the run-in. Sixth in the Martin Pipe two years ago, the ten-year-old recently fell over fences and unseated over hurdles but can win when jumping soundly. He could be a player in the Pertemps Final.



At Ascot, Corach Rambler made the long journey from Kinross for the Grade Two Reynoldstown Novices' Chase but unseated five-out. Held up behind the leaders on the inside, he switched left at the fifteenth and made headway into fourth just before departing. Fitted with a first-time tongue-tie, Lucinda Russell's eight-year-old remains capable when stamina is at a premium. Already a winner at Aintree and Cheltenham, the well bred son of Jeremy wasn't disgraced when fourth over 3m5f in the Classic Chase at Warwick last time. Put a line through the performance of Bullion Boss in the extended 2m6f handicap hurdle at Kelso on Friday. Nicky Richards' six-year-old was well backed having run well on his last two starts but the trainer reported he was suited by the ground, which changed to 'heavy' during racing. Towards the back of midfield, the gelding was pushed along three-out but quickly dropped to the rear before the second-last. He was pulled up approaching the final flight but deserves more chances on better ground in the spring.