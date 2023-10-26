Weekend racing tips: Our expert panel answer big questions ahead of Cheltenham, Doncaster and Newbury

Our resident experts are back to tackle this weekend's feature action from Doncaster, Newbury and Cheltenham.

Give us a fancy for the opening day’s action at Cheltenham this season on Friday… Ben Linfoot: It’s great that the first Cheltenham meeting of the season is upon us and I like to circle the trainers who traditionally target this meeting while I collate my bets. Neil Mulholland is one such trainer, as a record of seven wins from 29 runners at the Showcase Meeting shows. He’s had two winners from just three runners at this meeting the last two years and two of his seven winners came in the Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase (4.30) where this year he runs COURT MASTER. The former Michael Scudamore-trained horse looks on a good chasing mark of 124 (has won off 126 and 128) and, while he was too fresh and keen before unseating at Bangor last time, that run should’ve run the fizz out of him. He’s opened up around 14/1 and looks an each-way bet.

Andrew Asquith: I wrote earlier in the week (you can read the full article here) that EL ELEFANTE would be a particularly interesting runner, so I’m glad she has been declared in the Trustatrader Novices’ Hurdle (14:45). She looked a good prospect when winning both of her starts in bumpers last season and could hardly have been more impressive when making a winning return and start over hurdles at Perth last month. The manner in which she cruised clear in the closing stages suggests she can make her mark at a higher level, and I expect her to follow up in this stronger race against the boys before having her sights raised even further.

Matt Brocklebank: Chris Gordon hasn't quite caught fire yet in the same way he did through October last year but the recent signs have been very encouraging and I'm backing him to land the opening race of the campaign at Cheltenham courtesy of relatively new recruit OUR CHAMP. He's gone up 8lb for his stable debut win last month but bolted up on the good ground at Plumpton that day and looks a young handicapper to follow under the trainer's son, Freddie, on Friday.

Sticking with the Showcase Meeting, which horse particularly catches your eye on the Saturday card? Ben Linfoot: Well, John McConnell can’t train a winner for love nor money in Ireland at the minute it seems, but he’s always one to watch when he brings horses to the UK and his own Showcase Meeting record reads six from 19 at 31.58% and a level stakes profit of +12.88 to a level stake at SP. He runs LISNAMULT LAD in the 3m novices’ hurdle (3.35) and he’s on a hat-trick after returning from two months off with two easy victories in small fields at Hexham and Ludlow. Those outings can help in this with only Olly Murphy’s Butch more experienced over timber, and McConnell had a few options for this race at the five-day stage.

Andrew Asquith: For me, it has to be the Gary Moore-trained HADDEX DES OBEAUX, an enthusiastic front-running chaser who looked destined for big things when winning his final two starts at the end of last season. He looked all class when scoring by 19 lengths at Warwick when last seen in January, typically tanking through his race and impressing with his jumping, while that form could hardly have worked out any better, with all three of the rivals he beat that day winning next time out. Haddex des Obeaux is 10 lb higher on his return to action, but he remains on a mark which looks lenient, and if he gets to the front he will take some pegging back on the Old Course which tends to suit front runners.

Matt Brocklebank: It's largely a watch-and-learn sort of day at Cheltenham on Saturday but a couple of the handicaps are quite appealing as I'm not sure the conditions will be soft enough for some and it could pay to focus on those with decent-ground form in the book. BRIEF TIMES might not be Neil Mulholland's number one in the stayers' handicap chase but he evidently gets on well with Harry Cobden, who is back in the saddle after the horse raced a bit too keenly for Richie McLernon (stays loyal to stablemate Lord Accord) last time out. Brief Times is an unexposed chaser who jumps well close to the pace and he could be worth another chance to prove himself off the revised mark.

Are you Diego Velazquez or Ancient Wisdom in the Futurity Trophy Stakes, and could anything shake up the big two? Ben Linfoot: The heavy ground looks a key factor here but I’m prepared to chance DIEGO VELAZQUEZ on it as the colt with a big white face and four white socks looks destined for big things. There’s a chance he won’t like the ground, but his half-brothers Point Lonsdale and Broome both handle testing ground just fine and Frankel’s best progeny tend to go through the mud well. I actually think the extra emphasis on stamina will bring about more improvement in Aidan O’Brien’s horse and his Group 2 KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes win at Leopardstown looks an excellent piece of form (the third, Atlantic Coast, won the Killavullan Stakes and the fourth, Deepone, won the Beresford). Ancient Wisdom looked good in the Autumn Stakes, and it’s no surprise he’s been supplemented in these conditions, but of the two I prefer Diego who might just have the class edge. For all Dancing Gemini and Devil’s Point look nice prospects, I’d be surprised if they ruffled up the front two in the market, who cost over £4million between them as yearlings.

Andrew Asquith: Conditions are set to be testing at Doncaster – the ground is currently heavy at the time of writing – and both Diego Velazquez and ANCIENT WISDOM are yet to run on ground worse than good to soft. However, the latter displayed an action when winning the Autumn Stakes that suggests he shouldn’t have a problem with testing conditions, hitting the ground hard once moving into top gear and really eating up the ground. It is for that reason that he would just edge the vote for me, while connections seemingly have no issue either given they supplemented him for this Group 1. Of the remainder, God’s Window – who has the Timeform Large P attached to his rating – and Dancing Gemini, an impressive winner of the Flying Scotsman, would be folly to rule out.

Matt Brocklebank: Ancient Wisdom has the best form on the book and is proven on the ground so he should probably top the market but I certainly couldn't be casually ruling Diego Velazquez out given the strength in depth in the juvenile ranks at Aidan O'Brien's disposal this year. I have a soft spot for Dancing Gemini after he did us a favour at last month's Doncaster meeting too so I'll possibly look to sit this one out unless I can get a juicy price about the maiden REDHOT WHISPER hitting the frame on the day. He's been shaping very nicely so far and should really be able to turn the tables on the Gosden-trained God's Window given he's 3lb better off this weekend. He represents an in-form team and could be the each-way bet here at 33/1 if all eight stand firm.

Is there a Doncaster handicapper you’d be keen to keep on side? Ben Linfoot: Yes, MAYWAKE in the Alan Wood Plumbing and Heating Handicap over seven furlongs at 4.25. Richard Fahey’s son of Mayson loves testing conditions and he looked in the form of his life when bolting up at Sandown two starts ago. He’s got a progressive profile over seven furlongs, especially when you throw soft ground in the mix, and he can be forgiven his Ascot reverse last time in a much better race where he was drawn on the unfavoured far side.

Andrew Asquith: He probably won’t be a big price, but PALMAR BAY can prove himself a well-handicapped horse in the opening nursery. He built on the promise of his debut run when opening his account over five furlongs at Salisbury in May – beating subsequent July Stakes winner Jasour in the process – and he followed up under a penalty at five months off over six furlongs at the same course three weeks ago. That came in heavy ground and the runner-up has franked the form since, while the way he stayed on at the finish suggests he should have no problem with an extra furlong. An opening mark of 88 looks very lenient indeed.

Matt Brocklebank: Michael Dods' CHALLET has been on the radar for a while and dropping back to seven furlongs on really testing ground should be right up his street in the final race on the card. Paul Mulrennan gets on well with the horse and he's back in the saddle this weekend.

The Grand National hero Corach Rambler returns at Kelso – what are you expecting from him this weekend, and this season in general?