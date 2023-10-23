Novice hurdlers and chasers to follow at Cheltenham

Andrew Asquith picks out some interesting novices to follow at Cheltenham on Friday and Saturday.

El Elefante – 14:45 Cheltenham (Friday) This is usually a useful novice hurdle and there are several interesting horses among the entries, but El Elefante, an unbeaten mare (under Rules) trained by Lucinda Russell, is particularly so. She made a good impression when winning a bumper at Musselburgh in March, overcoming inexperience to do so, but having plenty in hand, and she defied a penalty without needing to improve at Perth the following month. Russell is in excellent form at present – she has saddled 10 winners in October at the time of writing – and El Elefante was very impressive when making a winning start over hurdles at Perth last month, drawing clear on the bridle to thrash a field which contained three previous winners in this sphere. That was a very promising performance and she is a mare who seems destined for better things. Interestingly, Russell ran a mare in this novice event 12 months ago, and she is very much a novice hurdler to keep on side.

Williethebuilder – 15:55 Cheltenham (Friday) The Sharp Novices’ Hurdle has produced some nice types in recent years – though none more so than Altior in 2015 – and this year’s renewal has attracted several who bring plenty of potential to the table. Williethebuilder, who finished runner-up in a bumper that worked out well at Punchestown on his final start for Declan Queally and joined these connections for €110,000 soon after, makes a fair bit of appeal. He looked a really good prospect when making a winning debut over hurdles at Uttoxeter last month, travelling strongly and jumping well and easily moving clear of inferior rivals in the closing stages. The bare form isn’t anything special, but the manner of that victory suggests he is well above average, and the fact his top yard pitch him into graded company after just one start over hurdles implies he is held in high regard. Antrim Coast – 15:35 Cheltenham (Saturday) Gavin Cromwell has had just one runner at Cheltenham’s Showcase meeting in his career but, along with Flooring Porter, who will make his chasing debut later on the card, Antrim Coast is another particularly interesting contender. He only made his debut in a bumper in August, but he has been quickly switched to hurdles and has made a most encouraging start, building on the promise of his debut in this sphere when opening his account over two and a half miles at Punchestown recently. Antrim Coast travelled well throughout and found plenty in the closing stages, produced to lead before the last and stayed on well from there to beat a couple of bumper winners trained by Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott. His strength at the finish suggests he will have no problem moving up to three miles – he will likely improve for it – and he has significant potential – Antrim Coast has the Timeform Large P attached to his rating.

