Weekend racing review: Trackside Takeaways from Ascot

All change, please, all change. The car that was originally bound for Wetherby will now be departing for Ascot in approximately 10 minutes, once I’ve found the right glasses for driving in. Breakfast will be served, probably at Greggs, in around an hour’s time. Please enjoy the journey, and have a think about what you want for tea tonight whilst you’re on the way down.

Firm. It's a good word, firm. (Stop that sniggering at the back.) Stand firm. Take a firm stand. Firm up a date. Keep a firm hand on the tiller. All positive phrases that make you feel safer, steadfast. People like firm.

Jump racing doesn’t like firm. When it creeps into a going description, runners start to seep away. And so it was at Wetherby, my original destination for the weekend. As much as it rained last week, the wind dried it up in a heartbeat and despite their best efforts, quick ground at the Yorkshire venue saw a distinct lack of runners. The date I had firmed up with Wetherby, namely Charlie Hall Chase day, quickly turned from “yes, darling, of course I’ll be there” to “well, I’ll see what else I’ve got on” to hiding behind the sofa and pretending I wasn’t in when it came knocking on Hallowe’en.

Ascot to the rescue, then. Yes, it’s further away and oh dear, I’ll miss some Breeders' Cup races due to the drive back but I don’t mind driving and I could not give a tinker’s cuss for the Breeders' Cup so that’s those issues sorted. Let’s go to Berkshire.

The drive down is all over the place, weather-wise; half of it spent in fog, half of it spent with the visor down as the sun blinded me. By the time I get to Ascot, we’re in bright sun. And it’s warm. Almost November, and I don’t need a coat. Madness, I tell you.

Ascot is full of families enjoying the late autumn sunshine, which is lovely to see. I give my spare racecard to a young man who is enjoying watching them in the paddock, and picking his favourites out. His Mum and Dad thank me for the gesture, but I feel I’m merely doing my bit for the lad’s education. This is what they should be teaching them in school. Who needs woodwork these days anyway when you’ve got IKEA?

The opening novice handicap hurdle goes the way of the favourite, Media Mogul, but back in fourth Jammy Jay catches my eye. A little keen, but very fit, she’s bang there to two out before the classier sorts take over. “We thought we’d give her a go here, we knew we were up against it somewhat”, said trainer James Evans afterwards. “We had to plead with the handicapper to drop her after Chepstow…. she’s too consistent for her own good.” Would you think about dropping her back in trip, I ask? “Well, Benjamin (Macey) thinks that might be an idea, we need a race where they go a good clip and they come back to her.” Surely they can find a 0-100 on this showing.