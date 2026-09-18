Weekend racing preview: Trackside Takeaways from Newbury

Our columnist with some of her key takeaways from Friday's meeting at Newbury.

Eye-catchers in opening maiden Two-year-old action comes thick and fast on the opening day of the Dubai Duty Free International Weekend and War Chest immediately took the eye in the opening six-furlong Kennet Valley Syndicates Nick Robinson EBF Maiden Stakes. Well-built, physically forward with an intelligent demeanour, he finished a good second behind easy winner Oakford, racing down the centre of the track. Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton said: “We’ve had to settle him, which is why he wears a hood and I thought it wasn’t ideal with only one to follow, but thankfully it was the right one. Charlie [Bishop, jockey] has come in and said ‘that’s a rocket’. I think he thought he had the beating of him coming up to the two [furlong marker], but the winner has taken off. He’s a lovely horse and is going to make up into a lovely horse."

Away from Newbury… Ed Walker is hopeful of an improved run from new acquisition Fast Tracker in the Listed Ladbrokes "Get Racing Bet Builder Winnings Boosts" Doonside Cup Stakes at Ayr on Saturday. The Wathnan Racing-owned five-year-old was disappointing on his first outing for the yard at Saint-Cloud before finishing third in the Group 2 Virgin Bet Celebration Mile Stakes. “He was much improved at Goodwood,” said Walker. “We didn’t mean to give him as much time between races but he wants cut in the ground. We were initially aiming to go back to Goodwood for the Foundation Stakes but I thought the ground might dry out a bit. "He’s relaxing well, the step up to ten furlongs will suit and I think he might even get a mile-and-a-half. Ayr are forecast some rain and any rain will be welcome.”

Not the biggest, but not far off Last year it was Pierre Bonnard who wowed the crowds with his size - this season, we’ve got Bin Jahwar with the title of biggest juvenile in training. The Godolphin staff claim they haven’t put a measuring stick near him, but he ‘would be nearly 17hh and not even the biggest’ (five-year-old Diamond Rain holds that accolade). The giant Ghaiyyath colt kept battling to defy all challengers in the Haynes Hanson & Clark Conditions Stakes, earning Derby quotes, but he remains untried around a bend or tested under pressure on undulations – both key attributes for Epsom. Anyone looking forward to seeing Bin Jahwar again will have to wait, with trainer Charlie Appleby confirming he won’t return to the track until the spring. “That’s him done, you’ve seen the size of him,” Appleby said. “He needs all the time to strengthen up, but he needed another run to get some experience as he learnt nothing at Newmarket [on debut].”

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Reformed Flying Pirate set for Horris Hill Johnson Houghton’s Flying Pirate blotted his copybook when tricky down to the start at Salisbury and Newbury earlier in the season, but the son of Blackbeard appears a reformed character after training with renowned stalls handler Craig Witheford. The gelding went calmly to post ahead of the field with Craig running behind and behaved during the loading process, ensuring a smooth break from the stalls. He looked to be travelling the best with a furlong and a half to run before fading back into fourth at odds of 12/1, leaving connections delighted with the performance. “He didn’t get the trip,” said the trainer. “For me, he was all over the winner with a furlong to run and with a half-furlong to go, he went ‘oh that’s a long way’. We’re going to drop back to seven furlongs for the Group 3 Horris Hill Stakes [Newbury, 24 October].”