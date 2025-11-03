Weekend Entries | Nicholls enters two in Badger Beers

The £80,000 contest, one of the feature races of the season at Nicholls' local track, has attracted 20 entries, with the early betting headed by The Doyen Chief, who is trained by Alan King (follow link for full Stable Tour).

Nicholls' contenders Largy Poet and Threeunderthrufive bring different profiles to the table as the former is a six-year-old in his first season outside novice company, while the latter is ten and has frequently featured in major handicap chases in recent years, including finishing runner-up in the 2023 Badger Beers.

Nicholls' sole runner in last season's Badger Beers, Mofasa, was pulled-up, but he enjoyed five winners on the card, with Rubaud providing one of those victories in the Grade 2 Elite Hurdle, one of the chief supporting races. Rubaud, who features among nine entries, is seeking an Elite Hurdle hat-trick and is likely to start a warm order on the back of a comfortable reappearance win at Kempton last month.

Nine horses have also been entered for the other Grade 2 on the card, the Rising Stars Novices' Chase, including Blueking d'Oroux for Nicholls. A smart hurdler and Grade 2 winner in that sphere, Blueking d'Oroux was beaten on his chasing debut at Newton Abbot last month but is likely to be sharper with that run under his belt. He has been installed as the early market leader for the Rising Stars, heading the betting from Henry de Bromhead's progressive Cobra Queen who has won her last two starts.