Weekend entries: Newcastle and York features

Mullins leaves pair in Northumberland Plate

Who's Glen is 5/1 favourite with Paddy Power after a mammoth 62 horses went forward in Saturday's Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate at Monday's six-day stage.

Andrew Balding's charge finished fifth in the Boodles Chester Cup last time and faces a rematch with the winner that day, East India Dock, at Newcastle.

Willie Mullins had two winners at Royal Ascot last week and could be doubly-represented at Gosforth Park by Pappano and Too Bossy For Us while last year's hero Onesmoothoperator remains on target for Brian Ellison.

Last year's QIPCO Champion Sprint Stakes winner Kind Of Blue features among a competitive field of 16 for the Jenningsbet Chipchase Stakes on the same card.

He goes back up to six furlongs having blown his chance at the start dropped back to the minimum trip on his reappearance at Chantilly.

Spycatcher spearheads the opposition that also includes Owen Burrows' Alyanaabi and Paborus, who has been purchased by Wathnan Racing since winning on his return to action at Thisk in April. He remains with Ed Bethell.