Weekend entries: Newcastle and York features

We look at the key weekend entries across the feature races from Newcastle and York.
Mullins leaves pair in Northumberland Plate
Who's Glen is 5/1 favourite with Paddy Power after a mammoth 62 horses went forward in Saturday's Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate at Monday's six-day stage.
Andrew Balding's charge finished fifth in the Boodles Chester Cup last time and faces a rematch with the winner that day, East India Dock, at Newcastle.
Willie Mullins had two winners at Royal Ascot last week and could be doubly-represented at Gosforth Park by Pappano and Too Bossy For Us while last year's hero Onesmoothoperator remains on target for Brian Ellison.
Last year's QIPCO Champion Sprint Stakes winner Kind Of Blue features among a competitive field of 16 for the Jenningsbet Chipchase Stakes on the same card.
He goes back up to six furlongs having blown his chance at the start dropped back to the minimum trip on his reappearance at Chantilly.
Spycatcher spearheads the opposition that also includes Owen Burrows' Alyanaabi and Paborus, who has been purchased by Wathnan Racing since winning on his return to action at Thisk in April. He remains with Ed Bethell.
Strong entry for new York feature
York stages the Criterion Stakes for the first time on Saturday as part of a new card sponsored by Al Basti Equiworld Dubai.
A total of 13 entries were made on Monday including last year's Lockinge hero Audience who hasn't been at his best in two starts so far this term.
Dylan Cunha has entered Prague while the Group Three contest is another option for both Paborus and Alyanaabi.
Andrew Balding can choose between Array and Formal while Lake Forest could make a swift return to action for William Haggas having finished fifth in last week's Queen Anne Stakes.
Northumberland Plate - Paddy Power betting: 5 Whos Glen, 6 Too Bossy For Us, 7 East India Dock, Pappano, 10 Onesmoothoperator, 12 Duke Of Oxford, Golden Rules, 16 Contacto, Manxman, Prydwen, Roaring Legend, Zanndabad, 20 Blindedbythelights, 25 Asgards Captain, Humble Spark, Tribal Star, 33 Anzac Day, Brosna Town, Faylaq, Godsend, Intinso, Lavender Hill Mob, Mr Hampstead, Shajak, Spirit Mixer, Turnpike Trip, 40 bar.
