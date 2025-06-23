Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Willie Mullins - looking to build on good week at Ascot
Willie Mullins - looking to build on good week at Ascot

Weekend entries: Newcastle and York features

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon June 23, 2025 · 2h ago

We look at the key weekend entries across the feature races from Newcastle and York.

Mullins leaves pair in Northumberland Plate

Who's Glen is 5/1 favourite with Paddy Power after a mammoth 62 horses went forward in Saturday's Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate at Monday's six-day stage.

Andrew Balding's charge finished fifth in the Boodles Chester Cup last time and faces a rematch with the winner that day, East India Dock, at Newcastle.

Willie Mullins had two winners at Royal Ascot last week and could be doubly-represented at Gosforth Park by Pappano and Too Bossy For Us while last year's hero Onesmoothoperator remains on target for Brian Ellison.

Last year's QIPCO Champion Sprint Stakes winner Kind Of Blue features among a competitive field of 16 for the Jenningsbet Chipchase Stakes on the same card.

He goes back up to six furlongs having blown his chance at the start dropped back to the minimum trip on his reappearance at Chantilly.

Spycatcher spearheads the opposition that also includes Owen Burrows' Alyanaabi and Paborus, who has been purchased by Wathnan Racing since winning on his return to action at Thisk in April. He remains with Ed Bethell.

Join The Sporting Life Racing Club in one click

Sporting Life Racing Club

Strong entry for new York feature

York stages the Criterion Stakes for the first time on Saturday as part of a new card sponsored by Al Basti Equiworld Dubai.

A total of 13 entries were made on Monday including last year's Lockinge hero Audience who hasn't been at his best in two starts so far this term.

Dylan Cunha has entered Prague while the Group Three contest is another option for both Paborus and Alyanaabi.

Andrew Balding can choose between Array and Formal while Lake Forest could make a swift return to action for William Haggas having finished fifth in last week's Queen Anne Stakes.

Northumberland Plate - Paddy Power betting: 5 Whos Glen, 6 Too Bossy For Us, 7 East India Dock, Pappano, 10 Onesmoothoperator, 12 Duke Of Oxford, Golden Rules, 16 Contacto, Manxman, Prydwen, Roaring Legend, Zanndabad, 20 Blindedbythelights, 25 Asgards Captain, Humble Spark, Tribal Star, 33 Anzac Day, Brosna Town, Faylaq, Godsend, Intinso, Lavender Hill Mob, Mr Hampstead, Shajak, Spirit Mixer, Turnpike Trip, 40 bar.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING