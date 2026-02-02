Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Lulamba saunters to victory the Henry VIII

Weekend entries latest: Lulamba on course for Game Spirit Chase at Newbury

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon February 02, 2026 · 14 min ago

Nicky Henderson will look to clinch a sixth William Hill Game Spirit Chase win at Newbury this weekend, with crack novice Lulamba in line for the Grade 2 event.

Henderson has struck gold in the two-mile Newbury feature with the likes of Sprinter Sacre and Altior in the past and current rising star Lulamba is already a short-priced favourite for the Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase at next month's Cheltenham Festival following smooth victories at Exeter and Sandown before the turn of the year.

The son of Nirvana Du Berlais, who was narrowly denied in last spring's JBC Triumph Hurdle before emphatically turning the tables on his Cheltenham conqueror Poniros at Punchestown, takes on more established chasers for the first time on Saturday.

His eight potential rivals include fellow novice Meetmebythesea. The JP McManus-owned six-year-old has looked a progressive horse for trainer Ben Pauling this season, backing up his narrow Wetherby win with a tidy success in testing conditions at Ayr in mid-January.

Away from the Spotlight
READ: Horses to follow this week away from the spotlight

Saint Segal has already had a productive season, recording wins at Chepstow and Kelso before finishing second to Dan Skelton's Thistle Ask in the Desert Orchid Handicap Chase at Kempton last time out.

Skelton has Calico entered up this weekend, while Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies could run Master Chewy although he also holds an entry in the Denman Chase over three miles on the same Newbury card.

Brookie (Anthony Honeyball), Libberty Hunter (Evan Williams), Martator (Venetia Williams) and Steel Ally from the yard of Sam Thomas complete the five-day entries.

Lulamba, Meetmebythesea and Steel Ally are all also engaged for Saturday's Bet Smarter With Oddschecker Kingmaker Novices' Chase at Warwick, along with the Gary and Josh Moore-trained Hansard, Dan Skelton's Mirabad and the promising Mambonumberfive.

Trained by Ben Pauling, Mambonumberfive is three from three over fences this season and was last seen scoring by seven lengths from Hansard and Mirabad in the Grade 2 Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at Kempton on December 27 (replay below).

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING