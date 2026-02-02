Weekend entries latest: Lulamba on course for Game Spirit Chase at Newbury

Nicky Henderson will look to clinch a sixth William Hill Game Spirit Chase win at Newbury this weekend, with crack novice Lulamba in line for the Grade 2 event.

Henderson has struck gold in the two-mile Newbury feature with the likes of Sprinter Sacre and Altior in the past and current rising star Lulamba is already a short-priced favourite for the Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase at next month's Cheltenham Festival following smooth victories at Exeter and Sandown before the turn of the year. The son of Nirvana Du Berlais, who was narrowly denied in last spring's JBC Triumph Hurdle before emphatically turning the tables on his Cheltenham conqueror Poniros at Punchestown, takes on more established chasers for the first time on Saturday. His eight potential rivals include fellow novice Meetmebythesea. The JP McManus-owned six-year-old has looked a progressive horse for trainer Ben Pauling this season, backing up his narrow Wetherby win with a tidy success in testing conditions at Ayr in mid-January.

Saint Segal has already had a productive season, recording wins at Chepstow and Kelso before finishing second to Dan Skelton's Thistle Ask in the Desert Orchid Handicap Chase at Kempton last time out. Skelton has Calico entered up this weekend, while Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies could run Master Chewy although he also holds an entry in the Denman Chase over three miles on the same Newbury card. Brookie (Anthony Honeyball), Libberty Hunter (Evan Williams), Martator (Venetia Williams) and Steel Ally from the yard of Sam Thomas complete the five-day entries. Lulamba, Meetmebythesea and Steel Ally are all also engaged for Saturday's Bet Smarter With Oddschecker Kingmaker Novices' Chase at Warwick, along with the Gary and Josh Moore-trained Hansard, Dan Skelton's Mirabad and the promising Mambonumberfive. Trained by Ben Pauling, Mambonumberfive is three from three over fences this season and was last seen scoring by seven lengths from Hansard and Mirabad in the Grade 2 Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at Kempton on December 27 (replay below).