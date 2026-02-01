Horses to follow this week away from the spotlight

I’ll take a pass on the handicap at 15:42 but the lucky last looks right up my street, with some slow three-milers giving it a go in what should be quite testing ground. I suspect there’s a race in the Christian Williams-trained Bombay Pete, nicely backed last time, but could you back him after such a weak finish? I’ll stick with the consistent Bobalot , who only gave best in the final furlong at Fontwell last time and should find this a bit easier.

The 15:17 is a low-grade Mares' Handicap Hurdle, and I’ve narrowed it down to two. Kupka Vallis looked a threat in running last time, travelling up well but not seeing her effort out; she needs to finish off better but again, it’s early days, and she could easily do just that. The consistent Somebodycometogether would be the other; she’s kept her form very well and probably did too much too soon at Doncaster last week, looking the winner at one stage but fading out of it late for fourth. No reason she won’t run her race again.

Daytime Dreaming (13:37) was sent off a very well backed favourite on his chase debut here in November but might have just needed the run after the best part of a year off the track. All the same, that was a solid effort, beaten just four lengths, and I’d expect him to come on a bit for that. It was only his third start under Rules too, so there ought to be plenty of improvement to come. A drop back to two miles won’t be a problem, and he looks one of the better bets on the card.

Tom Lacey’s ticking along nicely at the moment, his string seem to be in good order and that would give you hope Roger Rarebit can follow up his Warwick win in the first at 13:02. Unlike many of his opponents he comes here fit and in form, with no trip or ground concerns. Consistency has never been his strong point, though, so keep stakes small here is my advice.

Back to the bread-and-butter stuff on Monday and no extended journey necessary for a visit to Southwell, where we happily have a jumps fixture to kick the week off.

It’s been a hell of a weekend with my first trip to Musselburgh, which I’ve really enjoyed. If you could move the track two hours closer to my house I’d be there all the time (just the 10-hour round trip) but the hospitality was great and I’m already looking forward to my next Scottish trip - Kelso for the Morebattle in a few weeks' time.

Onto Tuesday and there’s not much I like at Taunton. The 15:40 gives Jaitroplaclasse a chance to outclass his rivals but does he really want deep ground? I’ll try Storming Nelson instead; he looked a picture in the paddock at Chepstow a week ago but was predictably outclassed behind Stencil.

I did, however, spot him hitting the line with running left in him, that despite finishing last of the five, he was basically outpaced as well as outclassed, so will find an extra couple of furlongs in this much easier contest a bit more to his liking.

Wednesday’s Ludlow fixture isn't without its charms, not least what could be a competitive juvenile hurdle to kick the card off with at 13:09. Wolf Rayet needs this run to get himself into the juvenile handicap at the Festival (he has the mark, but you have to have run a minimum of three times) but can win this without doing his mark too much damage, so is probably the one to beat, if he turns up.

I’ve an eye on Tom Ward’s Laplander too, he was spotted finishing off his race quite nicely at Newbury and looks like he’s being readied with a spring handicap in mind. Talakan is another potentially useful sort over hurdles, so we ought to learn something here, I feel.

Rodney is racking the wins up (14:54) and has every chance of the hat-trick here, but the handicapper is asking him for more and my eye is drawn to Joker De Mai, who shaped a lot better behind Old Cowboy at Newbury last time and gets a step back up in trip today, which he’s been crying out for.

He’s dropped 5lb in two starts this season and with Clive Boultbee-Brooks hitting form today could be the day. At the foot of the handicap lies Youdecide, and going back right-handed will suit him today, as will a step back up in trip; he might be the danger, with Ben Pauling still in good form.

Windsor Blue has another try in the 16:04 but her handicap debut was hardly one that would instill confidence in you, so it might only be the smallest of savers this time. Of far more interest is the Greeenall/Guerriero Moonlightinthepark, who came up against The Flaggy Shore on her only point-to-point start, finishing a five-length second to her at Stowlin. The winner dotted up on her bumper debut at Warwick and was second in the Listed Mares bumper at Market Rasen a couple of weeks ago, so Moonlightinthepark’s opening mark of 98 could be workable.

She goes up half a mile in trip for her handicap debut and has to be watched very closely here.

Huntingdon’s Thursday card is a cracker, with the Lady Protectress (surely at the mercy of Paggane if she turns up) and the Sidney Banks (Sinnatra the one to beat, but I have a suspicion Storming George could bounce back - he clearly wasn’t right at Aintree but was going the right way before that.

But before that there’s a lovely 0-100 chase at 13:25, full of all your low-grade favourites; Cloudy Wednesday, Rehill Relic, Zoeman, but I keep seeing entries for Wings On Wheels in handicap chases and he’s got to take something up at some point. Handicapped with three runs over hurdles, he was placed in a point-to-point and is probably going to do better at some point.

Another that’s missed a couple of engagements, quite probably down to deep ground, is Briery Butterfly (15:45) and she’s been found a fairly winnable event again here. She’ll probably want a dry week to take her chance, but she’ll enjoy this step up in trip and like so many homebreds, has just needed a bit more time.

I doubt Stamina Chope will take her chance here, but it’s been wonderful to see this thoroughly honest mare bounce back to form this season, having won again at Ffos Las last week. She’s been a credit to trainer Dave Roberts and for me, embodies what this column is about. Celebrating the heroes at the low levels that don’t get the credit they deserve.

And before I get all misty-eyed, I’ll wish you all a great punting week, whether you’re at home or on the road. I’ll see you all at Warwick on Saturday.