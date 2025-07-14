Weekend entries: Havana Hurricane star name in Super Sprint

Eve Johnson Houghton’s charge, who also has the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood as an alternative target, showed improved form to win the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and despite having a 5lb penalty to carry, tops the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings for the weekend showpiece.

He sits on 113p, 5lb clear of Ali Shuffle, winner of her first three races and second in a Group Three at Chantilly in June, and Anthelia. She too landed her first three starts, including a Listed race at Sandown, before losing her unbeaten record behind Argentine Tango at Newmarket last time.

Fresh from No Half Measures’ July Cup success, Richard Hughes could look to snag another valuable pot with Our Cody who is progressive and can race from the foot of the weights with only 8st 2lb to carry.

Kamakameleon was fifth behind Havana Hurricane at Ascot and is set to reoppose on 5lb better terms for the two-and-a-quarter lengths defeat.

Richard Hannon has won the Super Sprint four times and can turn to Raakeb, Logi Bear, Shams and Corniche Girl this time.

Richard Fahey is another with a good record in the race and he has Cotai Belle entered. She followed up her Wetherby win with victory in a Haydock nursery last time.

There’s a strong entry of 17 for the Newbury Racecourse Hackwood Stakes including Kind Of Blue, Khaadem and Regional, while Ancient Wisdom, Enfjaar and Rashabar are among 13 put in the Listed BetVictor Steventon Stakes which opens the card.