Weekend entries: Calendar Girl and Fallen Angel in Haydock entry

The listed contest over a mile has attracted 21 entries and chief among them is Fallen Angel, representing Karl Burke and Wathnan Racing.

Fallen Angel has run just once in 2026, finishing fourth behind See The Fire in the Group 2 Middleton Stakes over 10 furlongs at York, but her last success came at the top level when she beat none other than Sunday's Group 1 scorer Blue Bolt in the 2025 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

She actually won on this weekend back in 2023, when taking the Sweet Solera Stakes at HQ.

Calendar Girl has a long way to go to match her achievements, but she was talked about as a possible 1000 Guineas contender at the end of a successful juvenile campaign.

She hasn't raced since September of that season but trainer Owen Burrows has issued positive bulletins as the Advertise filly approaches a return to action following a spring setback.

Other notable entries include the Kensington Palace Stakes winner Alobayyah, recent Goodwood scorer Rumba Numba, and Coral Distaff runner-up Silenciosa.