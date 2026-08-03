Weekend entries: Calendar Girl and Fallen Angel in Haydock entry

There could be an intriguing clash at Haydock Park on Saturday in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Dick Hern Stakes.
The listed contest over a mile has attracted 21 entries and chief among them is Fallen Angel, representing Karl Burke and Wathnan Racing.
Fallen Angel has run just once in 2026, finishing fourth behind See The Fire in the Group 2 Middleton Stakes over 10 furlongs at York, but her last success came at the top level when she beat none other than Sunday's Group 1 scorer Blue Bolt in the 2025 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.
She actually won on this weekend back in 2023, when taking the Sweet Solera Stakes at HQ.
Calendar Girl has a long way to go to match her achievements, but she was talked about as a possible 1000 Guineas contender at the end of a successful juvenile campaign.
She hasn't raced since September of that season but trainer Owen Burrows has issued positive bulletins as the Advertise filly approaches a return to action following a spring setback.
Other notable entries include the Kensington Palace Stakes winner Alobayyah, recent Goodwood scorer Rumba Numba, and Coral Distaff runner-up Silenciosa.
Burke is also well represented in the Group 3 Betway Duke Of Lancaster Stakes with last week's Goodwood runner-up Boiling Point and John Porter winner Convergent among the 10 possibles, but arguably the most interesting entry is Sallaal.
Trained by Roger Varian, Sallaal fairly routed a decent field of handicappers at the Epsom Derby meeting and took the next step up the ladder in his stride when winning a listed race at Sandown - this race could provide a further test of his mettle.
Up against him could be Danger Bay, who caught the eye when fourth in the John Smith's Cup last month, and Nahraan, who was only ninth when sent off the 5/1 joint-favourite in the Wolferton Stakes on his return to action. Sky Bet York Stakes runner-up Pride Of Arras - who retains a Juddmonte International entry - is also amongst the six-day decs.
Newmarket's card opens with the Group 3 Newsells Park Stud Sweet Solera Stakes for juvenile fillies.
Representing last year's winning yard of Charlie Appleby, Godolphin's Graceful Song looks one of the likelier candidates following her debut win over C&D, although Leopardstown winner Apollo's Comet would be a fascinating runner for the Irish-based trainer Jessica Harrington.
The bulk of the terrestrial television action takes place at Ascot which stages the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup. You can get the lowdown on it here.
Looking a little further afield, there's plenty of British interest over in America in the Saratoga Derby with Appleby saddling Pacific Avenue, Title Role representing Simon & Ed Crisford, and Gladius running for Hugo Palmer. The last-named, who was third in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot, filled the same position behind the aforementioned Sallaal at Sandown last month, however the best claims appear to be held by Title Role who followed up his German 2000 Guineas win when landing the Belmont Derby over C&D last month.
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