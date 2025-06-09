Weekend entries: Absurde could return to York on Saturday

Willie Mullins’ charge won the big August showpiece itself in 2023 and finished third behind Illinois and Al Qareem in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester last month when last seen.

The runner-up is in line to renew rivalry at the weekend, while Arabian Crown could take a step up in trip for Charlie Appleby. The Godolphin trainer also has El Cordobes in the race.

Term Of Endearment was touched off by Scenic in the Bronte Cup at the track last time and is set to return to the Knavesmire, where last year’s Ebor runner-up Kihavah, Allonsy, Alsakib, Kildare Legend and Raja Raja complete the potential field.