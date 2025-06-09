Menu icon
Absurde (left) winws a thrilling Sky Bet Ebor
Absurde (left) winws a thrilling Sky Bet Ebor

Weekend entries: Absurde could return to York on Saturday

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon June 09, 2025 · 2 min ago

Absurde has been given an entry in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup at York on Saturday.

Willie Mullins’ charge won the big August showpiece itself in 2023 and finished third behind Illinois and Al Qareem in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester last month when last seen.

The runner-up is in line to renew rivalry at the weekend, while Arabian Crown could take a step up in trip for Charlie Appleby. The Godolphin trainer also has El Cordobes in the race.

Term Of Endearment was touched off by Scenic in the Bronte Cup at the track last time and is set to return to the Knavesmire, where last year’s Ebor runner-up Kihavah, Allonsy, Alsakib, Kildare Legend and Raja Raja complete the potential field.

Join The Sporting Life Racing Club in one click

Sporting Life Racing Club

The feature race at Sandown is the BetMGM Scurry Stakes.

It could feature the seasonal reappearance of last year’s Cornwallis Stakes heroine Coto De Caza, who is set to make her seasonal reappearance for Simon and Ed Crisford.

She could face two Irish raiders in the shape of Jessica Harrington’s Saratoga Special and Town And Country, who Colin Keane is already booked to ride for trainer Henry de Bromhead.

Ryan Moore is set to partner Star Of Mehmas for Richard Hughes - she was touched off by Tropical Storm in a Listed race at York's Dante meeting last month.

