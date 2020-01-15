Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Wednesday January 15

Check out Wednesday's racing preview
Gold Brocade can continue in fine form having moved to Mick Appleby's stable from Ireland, according to Keith Hamer.

Nap: Gold Brocade (1.55 Wolverhampton)

7
7
Gold Brocade13
39-2OR: 70D
4/1
T: M ApplebyJ: B A Curtis
Last RunWatch last race

Next Best: Reasoned (2.30 Wolverhampton)

3
8
Reasoned12
49-6OR: 69CD
9/4
T: J M P EustaceJ: S W Kelly
Last RunWatch last race

Gold Brocade has thrived since moving to Mick Appleby's stable from Ireland, and can supplement a recent Lingfield triumph in the Ladbrokes 'Play 1-2-Free' On Football Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Without a win in five starts for Ken Condon, Gold Brocade shaped promisingly on her first run on this side of the Irish Sea when beaten only a neck in third place behind Proclaimer at Newcastle.

She looked destined to score when leading two furlongs out, but was collared in the dying strides and had to settle for minor honours.

The daughter of Dragon Pulse wasted no more time in getting off the mark for Appleby when sticking gamely to her task to hold Taste The Nectar by half a length.

There should be more to come from Gold Brocade now she has found the winning touch - and she can strike again.

Reasoned has hit a rich vein of form, with two wins at this course recently, and can complete the hat-trick in the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap.

After leading close home to score over seven furlongs, the James Eustace-trained four-year-old was more impressive dropped down a furlong.

It is no surprise the Intello filly sticks to that trip - and a follow-up victory looks on the cards, despite the inevitable rise in the weights.

Ladyleys Beluga looked a winner in waiting when a strong-finishing third on her debut at Wolverhampton.

On the back of that, the Karl Burke-trained filly can go two places better in the Betway Maiden Stakes.

The daughter of Showcasing got stopped at a crucial stage of the race, yet was still able to finish within a length and a half of the winner, It'Smabirthday.

She will be a bit more street-wise now, and can get her head in front.

Indy Five may have found the right opportunity for a first victory in almost two years, in the Corbiere Handicap Chase at Newbury.

David Dennis' lightly-raced performer is approaching the veteran stage these days, and has a record of finding plenty of trouble on the relatively rare occasions he is able to make the track.

But all that will doubtless be factored into his price, and he was running a fine race over further here until falling at the last in the Mandarin at the end of last month.

Indy Five's most recent victory came over course and distance in February 2018, and he is back down to a rating from which he can most certainly be competitive if avoiding mishap.

Present From Dubai shrugged off 318 days off the track, with a cosy success at Uttoxeter last month.

The seven-year-old, trained by Richard Phillips, can defy an 8lb rise in division one of the EBM Handicap Hurdle.

Iconic Muddle can provide the answer to the Tie The Knot Wedding Catering Novices' Hurdle at Plumpton.

Gary Moore's grey appears to be building up to a breakthrough victory after just five career starts at the age of seven.

His runner-up effort over course and distance last week, behind a useful six-time winner, suggests he will not need to revert to handicaps to get off the mark.

Sporting Life tips

NEWBURY: 12.45 Aimee De Sivola, 1.15 Shishkin, 1.45 Champagne City, 2.20 Present From Dubai, 2.50 Glockenspiel, 3.25 Indy Five, 4.00 Fantastikas.

PLUMPTON: 1.05 Cogital, 1.35 Chivers, 2.10 Jully Les Buxy, 2.40 Tzar De L'Elfe, 3.15 Iconic Muddle, 3.50 Sadma.

PUNCHESTOWN: 12.30 Yafordadoe, 1.00 Nobel Joshua, 1.30 Rebellito, 2.00 Commander Lady, 2.35 Key Commander, 3.05 Tokyo Getaway, 3.40 Killultagh Bella.

SOUTHWELL: 4.20 Daniel Dravot, 4.50 Fieldsman, 5.20 Global Esteem, 5.50 Private Matter, 6.20 Ladyleys Beluga, 6.50 Final Legacy, 7.20 Sociologist.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 12.55 Mabre, 1.25 Longsider, 1.55 GOLD BROCADE (NAP), 2.30 Reasoned, 3.00 Billyoakes, 3.35 Fastar, 4.10 Purdey's Gift.

DOUBLE: Gold Brocade and Reasoned.

