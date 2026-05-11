Savour the Moments in Musidora

The gates open at York for the first meeting of the season on day one of the Dante Festival on Wednesday and after a dry spring fast ground looked a given, but forecast overnight showers could take the sting out of conditions.

As Epsom trials season comes towards its conclusion the Group 3 Tattersalls Musidora Stakes over the extended 10 furlongs is one of the last chances for the fillies to put forward their Classic claims, this race having thrown up two winners and two seconds of the Oaks in the last five years.

John & Thady Gosden and Aidan O’Brien were responsible for all of that quartet and they clash again here with Legacy Link and MOMENTS OF JOY who looks the bet for the Ballydoyle outfit.

The pair finished fourth and fifth behind Precise in the Fillies’ Mile with the Gosden filly edging it, but there wasn’t much between them that day and both should enjoy going out in trip this season.

Given Moments Of Joy is a much bigger price and has already had a run, she looks the one to be on under Ryan Moore, who won this race in recent years for O’Brien aboard Snowfall and Whirl.

Moments Of Joy is a Justify filly who is out of a Galileo mare and from a middle-distance family, so all the experience she has racked up over seven furlongs and a mile simply looks a pre-cursor to her middle-distance career.

She had some good form at two, as well, notably in the Chesham at Royal Ascot behind Humidity on her second start where she was third, while her comeback race could hardly have worked out any better (the two fillies who finished directly ahead of her, Catalina Delcarpio and Cameo, both won at the weekend).

Plenty of signals are pointing towards significant improvement here, then, and with the O’Brien team steamrolling along through trials season she’s taken to land another one for the flying yard.

The Verdict: Back MOMENTS OF JOY in the 16:05 York