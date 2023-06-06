The meeting at Newbury features two divisions of a 6.5f maiden in which saw Isaac Shelby made a successful start 12 months ago. His trainer, Brian Meehan had a couple entered for the race, namely Mad Punter and Monkey Island , but neither were declared. Both were well spoken of by bloodstock agent/purchaser Sam Sangster in the Two-Year-Old Guide, however, and need noting down for whenever and wherever they make their first appearance.

For all just 13 days at most will remain for any winner to back up a debut win, it’s worth remembering that Calyx won the Coventry Stakes just 10 days on from a successful start at Newmarket. While he is clearly the exception rather than the rule, it clearly isn’t beyond the realms of possibility to successfully defy such a sharp turnaround.

Wednesday sees a clutch of potentially informative two-year-old maiden/novice contests take place, some of which may even have a bearing on the royal meeting at Ascot in less than a fortnight. This appears to be the ‘last chance saloon’ for unraced youngsters whose connections harbour Ascot aspirations, not least those purchased at the breeze up sales this spring.

He said of her, “This filly did an exceptionally quick breeze and looks to be a very sharp, forward type. I don’t think horses bought from the breeze ups need more than one run before Royal Ascot, and I very much hope she can achieve something on debut to justify a trip there.”

By Twilight Son, she is out of a mare related to several sharp two-year-olds including 2018 5f 2yo debut winner/Windsor Castle Stakes runner-up Sabre. Both Burke and bloodstock agent Richard Brown gave Beautiful Diamond a mention in the Guide, with Brown particularly hopeful that the filly could make it to Royal Ascot.

The 5f fillies’ maiden at Nottingham at 2.50 looks to be the final chance for connections to see if they have a Queen Mary filly on their hands.

Throw in well-bred Frankel debutantes Golden Myrrh and Short Circuit along with the promising once-raced There’s No Limit , this has the makings of an above-average contest.

Meanwhile, Jack Channon takes the wraps off of Carmarthen . Sporting the Barry Walters silks that father Mick enjoyed success for via the likes of Lady Lahar and half-sister Miss Lahar, this filly was given a positive mention by Jack in the Two-Year-Old Guide. He said of her, “A sizeable filly who shows me plenty of ability. I very much see her being one of my better two-year-olds once it all comes together, and I hope to have her running by June.”

Sticking with Blue Point, Marco Botti also unleashes a son of his in the shape D Point . A 130,000gns buy from the Tattersalls Craven Breeze Up Sale, he is a half-brother to a first-time-out 2yo winner in France. Botti said of D Point in the Guide, “This colt still has plenty of growing to do but is already showing a good level of ability in his work. He will make his debut in the next week or so, possibly at Newbury (June 7), and we’d hope for a pleasing first performance.”

The opening division (2.35) sees the well-touted Rosallion bid to make a winning start and continue the phenomenal and seemingly never-ending run of success for his family, which has recently included stakes winners Captain Winters and Triple Time. By leading first-season sire Blue Point and holding a Group 2 entry, a prominent showing from Richard Hannon’s colt wouldn’t at all surprise.

Richard Fahey has been in red-hot form with his juveniles in recent weeks, including with first time out runners. Indeed, he gave a mention to a trio of them in the Guide, namely Emperor’s Son, Flaccianello and Pretty Crystal.

Here, he unveils recent €200,000 Arqana breeze up purchase Ziggy’s Queen for Middleham Park Racing. The daughter of Invincible Spirit doesn’t look an obvious 5f type on paper, but she clearly caught the eye during her breeze. Fahey said of her in the Guide, “A filly we recently purchased form the breeze ups in France and she worked really well the other morning.”

George Boughey is responsible for Mantra here. Unlike the aforementioned pair, she has already had a run. She caught the eye in no uncertain terms with a strong finishing effort to come home in fourth on her debut at Yarmouth a fortnight ago, having completely blown the start.

Boughey appears to still retain Ascot ambitions for Mantra, saying of her in the Guide, “I was pleased in the end with her debut performance when fourth at Yarmouth, where she missed the break badly. Her final furlong was very impressive. The initial plan was to get her to Royal Ascot and though it isn’t ideal giving her another fairly quick run, she’ll go to Nottingham next Wednesday (June 7) for a race there to see if we can head to the Queen Mary with her.”

Inside track on Kempton contest

The 5.50 at Kempton sees seven of the 10 runners quoted in the Guide. I’ll let connections do the talking here!

Delicacy - Harry Hebert (owner representative): “Ross Doyle bought this filly for Richard Hannon, who then called me raving about her! I went to see her and was very impressed as she galloped past with Pat Dobbs on board. Her consignor, Con Marnane and Ross have stayed in for a leg each which has to be a good sign! Hopefully she will be ready to run at the end of this month or early June.”

Kinako Mochi - Roger Varian (trainer): “This filly works very nicely and looks to have a good bit of class about her. She should run within the next fortnight and will almost certainly begin over 6f. I like her.”

Oops - George Boughey (trainer): “This filly ran really well on debut at Newmarket. We dropped her out to teach her something and she finished off better than almost anything else, so we were absolutely thrilled with that. She will go to Doncaster on Saturday (June 3) and I think the more straightforward nature of that track will see her to much better effect. I hope she will step forward plenty for that initial outing.”

Rating - Sam Sangster (agent): “This is a very nice filly who is built for speed and is nearing her debut. She has shown plenty of pace and ability in her work and we look forward to seeing her on the racecourse within the next few days. She holds entries at Newmarket and Thirsk this weekend (both May 20).”

Whoop Whoop - Alistair Donald (agent): “This is a very athletic filly with a good walk to her. She is showing up well at home and should be out over 5/6f before the end of the month.”

Woodhay Wonder - Tom Ward (trainer): “This filly has plenty about her physically and is coming together quite nicely now. She is built like a sprinter and shows us plenty of speed on the gallops. I see her kicking off in early June and she should be very competitive in those restricted races. I think she’s quite a nice prospect.”

Works of Art - Andrew Balding (trainer): “We have trained a few from this family including Tactical, who was a particularly smart and speedy two-year-old. I don’t think this filly will be as quick or precocious as him. She will be one for 7f races around June or July time but will probably want 1m by the end of the year.”

As you can see, varying degrees of confidence, with some of the key takeaways being Balding thinking that Works of Art mightn’t be quick enough for 6f but still starts her over that trip; Ward saying that Woodhay Wonder might be more one for the lesser/restricted races, while Varian clearly rates Kinako Mochi pretty highly. An intriguing contest, with Charlie Appleby also saddling a well-related Blue Point newcomer in Dazzling Star, though she’s drawn widest of all in stall 10.

Two to note at the Curragh

Finally, I thought it’d be prudent to mention a couple from the recent barrier trials meeting at Naas who both make their debut in the 5.30 at the Curragh.

Michael O’Callaghan’s Branding is a 125,000gns purchase from the Tattersalls Craven Breeze Up Sale. The son of Advertise only narrowly won his trial but was never at any stage pushed to do so. Whilst he did clock the slowest time of the trials run over 6f that day, he had another gear or two to go if required, so shouldn’t be too harshly judged in that regard.

Meanwhile, the Joseph O’Brien-trained Mythology cost 320,000gns at the same sale and is the first horse to be owned between Coolmore and the successful Teme Valley Racing outfit.

The Starspangledbanner colt featured in the Two-Year-Old Guide, with bloodstock agent Richard Ryan saying, “We own a quarter of this colt in partnership with Coolmore. He did an exceptionally good breeze and is already showing a bit of talent in his work at home. I would imagine 6f will be his thing initially, and he is another who shouldn’t be long in seeing the track. Joseph has pencilled him in for the barrier trials at Naas at the end of the month.”

Although finishing second in his trial, it came in the fastest of the five races contested over 6f that afternoon. He was waited with and far from hard pushed to close down all-the-way ‘winner’ Snellen, coming nicely clear of the remainder.

All in all, it looks an intriguing afternoon/evening of two-year-old action. Let’s hope we get see one or two youngsters achieve enough to book a last-minute trip to Royal Ascot.