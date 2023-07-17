Weatherbys Super Sprint: Relief Rally among 23 entries

23 juveniles remain in contention for Saturday’s £250,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes at Newbury.
William Haggas’ exciting filly Relief Rally, who only failed by a nose to maintain her unbeaten record in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot, will bid to give Haggas a third win in this race and his first for 15 years. The Newmarket trainer has previously won this race with two fillies; Superstar Leo in 2000 and Jargelle in 2008.
Eve Johnson Houghton looks set to have two strong contenders in the shape of Juniper Berries and Bobsleigh. Juniper Berries will once again renew her rivalry with Relief Rally having finished second to her at Salisbury and a close fourth in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot. There were four-lengths between the pair at Ascot, however Juniper Berries will receive 5lbs from her rival on Saturday. Bobsleigh, a winner of the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom’s Derby meeting in June, finished a creditable 6th in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot under Charlie Bishop.
The Richard Hannon yard has dominated this race since its inception in 1991. Richard Hannon Senior won the race a record seven times before retiring at the end of 2013, and his son Richard has been gaining ground on him ever since, having notched up his fourth victory in the Weatherbys Super Sprint in 2021.
Hannon looks set to have a strong hand in this year’s renewal with six currently entered: The Camden Colt, Mr Baloo, Ziggy’s Phoenix, Liv My Life, Dapperling and La Guarida.
Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle teamed up with Eddie’s Boy to win the 2022 renewal and Watson, who enjoyed a stellar Royal Ascot with three winners, has entered Heed The Call. Heed The Call, a winner at Hamilton on Saturday will carry a light weight of 8st 4lb.
There could be two Irish raiders in Saturday’s field. The Keiran Cotter-trained Son Of Corbalis is yet to win a race from three career starts but his two second-place finishes at Cork behind Bucanero Fuerte and Noche Magica rates as excellent form. Jessica Harrington’s Supersonic Man got off the mark at Tipperary at the end of May before finishing down the field in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Group 2 Railway Stakes at The Curragh.
Clerk of the Course, Keith Ottesen commented on the entries: “The Weatherbys Super Sprint is always a highly competitive race and this year’s renewal looks no different. There are some strong Royal Ascot formlines on offer and we saw with Eddie’s Boy last year how much these two-year-olds can improve from each run. Relief Rally looked an unlucky loser at Ascot and she will be a fascinating contender from the William Haggas yard if she lines up.
"Meanwhile, Eve Johnson Houghton’s two entries look interesting at the weights. Weatherbys first sponsored this race in 1993 meaning this is their 30th year of sponsorship and we are very grateful for their amazing support over the years.”
