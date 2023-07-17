Weatherbys Super Sprint: Relief Rally among 23 entries

23 juveniles remain in contention for Saturday’s £250,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes at Newbury.

William Haggas’ exciting filly Relief Rally, who only failed by a nose to maintain her unbeaten record in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot, will bid to give Haggas a third win in this race and his first for 15 years. The Newmarket trainer has previously won this race with two fillies; Superstar Leo in 2000 and Jargelle in 2008. Eve Johnson Houghton looks set to have two strong contenders in the shape of Juniper Berries and Bobsleigh. Juniper Berries will once again renew her rivalry with Relief Rally having finished second to her at Salisbury and a close fourth in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot. There were four-lengths between the pair at Ascot, however Juniper Berries will receive 5lbs from her rival on Saturday. Bobsleigh, a winner of the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom’s Derby meeting in June, finished a creditable 6th in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot under Charlie Bishop. The Richard Hannon yard has dominated this race since its inception in 1991. Richard Hannon Senior won the race a record seven times before retiring at the end of 2013, and his son Richard has been gaining ground on him ever since, having notched up his fourth victory in the Weatherbys Super Sprint in 2021.