Weatherbys Super Sprint favourite Havana Hurricane will run

Warm favourite Havana Hurricane has been given the green light to run in Saturday’s Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury.
Connections also had the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood as an option and are now considering running him in both races.
Co-owner Johnny Allison told Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “It’s been a tricky decision but he’s so well in at the weights and it’s such a good prize it’s just so hard to resist going to Newbury. We are keen to run at Goodwood as well and in an ideal world he’ll end up running in both but let’s see.”
Winner of the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot, Eve Johnson-Houghton’s charge is as short as even-money for the Newbury contest but Allison feels he faces a significant rival.
“We’ll let him take his chance at Newbury where he’s very short in the betting, I personally think he’s a bit too short and I would be worried about Anthelia at the weights but the market probably shows we’ve made the right decision but we’ll know on Saturday.”
