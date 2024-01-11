Weather latest: Wincanton officials beat the weather for Henrietta Knight’s return

Officials at Wincanton are delighted to play host to Henrietta Knight’s return to the training ranks – after passing a Friday morning inspection.
The 77-year-old is best known for the Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning exploits of Best Mate in the early 2000s but has been missing from the training fraternity since handing in her licence in 2012.
However, she announced her plans to end that 12-year hiatus late last year and is set to saddle two runners on the Wincanton card as she begins the new chapter of her decorated career in racing alongside right-hand man Brendan Powell.
Knight is of course no stranger to Wincanton saddling 42 winners from 262 runners during her previous time as a trainer, with her Champion Chase and King George hero Edredon Bleu a winner on four of his five visits to the Somerset track.
“It’s a big day and it’s a testament to their trust in Wincanton to come over and we’re excited,” said clerk of the course Daniel Cooper.
The going at a frost-free Wincanton is good to soft after racing was given the green light.
