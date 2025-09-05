Wayne Lordan fails in appeal against ten-day ban

Wayne Lordan will miss Doncaster’s St Leger meeting and the Irish Champions Festival after his appeal against a ten-ban was dismissed on Friday.
Lordan was handed the punishment by the whip review committee for his winning ride aboard Precise in the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood last month where it was deemed he had used his whip in the incorrect place three times aboard the filly.
In his appeal, Lordon admitted he used the whip in the wrong place once but argued two of the strikes did not break the rules.
However, the independent disciplinary panel upheld the original decision and as a result the jockey is now sidelined from September 9-18 inclusive.
It provides Aidan O’Brien with a major headache for one his busiest weekends of the season with stable jockey Ryan Moore currently ruled out with a fractured femur.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.