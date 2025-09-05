Menu icon
Sporting Life
Wayne Lordan - failed with appeal against ban
Wayne Lordan fails in appeal against ten-day ban

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Fri September 05, 2025 · 2h ago

Wayne Lordan will miss Doncaster’s St Leger meeting and the Irish Champions Festival after his appeal against a ten-ban was dismissed on Friday.

Lordan was handed the punishment by the whip review committee for his winning ride aboard Precise in the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood last month where it was deemed he had used his whip in the incorrect place three times aboard the filly.

In his appeal, Lordon admitted he used the whip in the wrong place once but argued two of the strikes did not break the rules.

However, the independent disciplinary panel upheld the original decision and as a result the jockey is now sidelined from September 9-18 inclusive.

It provides Aidan O’Brien with a major headache for one his busiest weekends of the season with stable jockey Ryan Moore currently ruled out with a fractured femur.

