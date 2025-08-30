Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
It's been a good week for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien
Ryan Moore: On the sidelines

Ryan Moore on the sidelines with fractured femur bone

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat August 30, 2025 · 4h ago

Ryan Moore is out injured for an unspecified amount of time after it was revealed he had a fractured femur bone on Saturday.

Moore had been ruled out of riding at the Curragh on Saturday after not riding since Deauville on August 24 and Aidan O'Brien has now confirmed that he will be without his number one jockey at a crucial point in the season.

The Ballydoyle stable jockey is set to miss Doncaster's St Leger Festival, the Irish Champions Festival and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend at Longchamp, at least.

O'Brien said on Racing TV: "Ryan's been struggling with his right leg since the Irish Derby.

"They did a scan yesterday and found a fracture in his femur. I don't know how long he will be out, whether it will be one month, two months, three months we will have to see.

"It will take a bit of time and it's just how it is. He can't take any chances, he's an amazing man really that he's been able to keep going with it.

"He might have aggravated it so he wanted to find out what had happened and that's what it is. He's not made of concrete and that just proved it.

"We'll work away and do our best and take it day by the day."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING