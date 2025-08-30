Ryan Moore on the sidelines with fractured femur bone

Moore had been ruled out of riding at the Curragh on Saturday after not riding since Deauville on August 24 and Aidan O'Brien has now confirmed that he will be without his number one jockey at a crucial point in the season.

The Ballydoyle stable jockey is set to miss Doncaster's St Leger Festival, the Irish Champions Festival and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend at Longchamp, at least.

O'Brien said on Racing TV: "Ryan's been struggling with his right leg since the Irish Derby.

"They did a scan yesterday and found a fracture in his femur. I don't know how long he will be out, whether it will be one month, two months, three months we will have to see.

"It will take a bit of time and it's just how it is. He can't take any chances, he's an amazing man really that he's been able to keep going with it.

"He might have aggravated it so he wanted to find out what had happened and that's what it is. He's not made of concrete and that just proved it.

"We'll work away and do our best and take it day by the day."