William Buick will ride for Wathnan Racing when available while James Doyle recovers from a broken collarbone.

Doyle is the retained rider for Wathnan Racing but could be out of action for a month following a fall from Forever Proud, who suffered a fatal injury, at Chelmsford on Good Friday. Richard Brown, racing advisor to Wathnan Racing, provided an update on the Nick Luck Daily podcast. "Unfortunately James had a fall at Chelmsford last week and he's broken his collarbone," he said. "He's going to be out for three or four weeks, we're just waiting for a full prognosis in the next 24 hours and then we'll know whether he requires surgery or not but he's certainly going to be our for three or four weeks which is a big blow for us at this time of year. "I think having seen the fall, if you said afterwards 'would you take a broken collarbone?' I think all of us would have said yes, it was pretty horrendous watching. It was a nasty high speed fall and we have to look at the positives. It is a collarbone and they're relatively easy to fix."

Join the Sporting Life Racing Club - for FREE