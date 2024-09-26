Sporting Life
Montassib hits the line in front in the Betfair Sprint Cup
Kind Of Blue (left)

Wathnan Racing swoop for Kind Of Blue

By Sporting Life
17:35 · THU September 26, 2024

Haydock Sprint Cup runner-up Kind Of Blue is the latest acquisition for the Wathnan Racing team.

The Blue Point colt will remain in training with James Fanshawe, who has saddled him to a string of good efforts in Group races this season after two novice victories at the start of the year.

On his CV so far is a fourth-placed run in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, a third-placed effort when beaten only a length in the Hackwood Stakes and two seconds when beaten by a head in both the Phoenix Sprint Stakes and the Sprint Cup.

The Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes may now beckon for Kind Of Blue, who is from the family of two Fanshawe-trained winners of the race in The Tin Man and Deacon Blues.

Richard Brown, Wathnan’s racing adviser, said: “Kind Of Blue is an impressive horse with a big future. He has been extremely well-handled by James, who knows this family so well.

“Kind Of Blue’s dam is a sister to two former stable stars, The Tin Man and Deacon Blues, both winners of the British Champions Sprint. That could well be the target for this fellow, too.”

