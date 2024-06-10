Wathnan Racing recruit Crimson Advocate joins Gosdens

The daughter of Nyquist gave American handler George Weaver one of the biggest days of his career when blazing a trail to deny Relief Rally in a thrilling Queen Mary Stakes in 2023 and is now on course for the King Charles III Stakes over the same track and trip on the opening day of the Royal meeting.

Although put in her place by Ascot rival Big Evs at the Breeders’ Cup, she will attempt to turn the tables on Mick Appleby’s star sprinter when the flying filly returns to Berkshire looking to emulate Wesley Ward’s Lady Aurelia by doing the same double.

At Ascot, she will be a part of Qatar-based owners Wathnan Racing’s burgeoning team for the summer showpiece and she will soon arrive at her new Newmarket home, having come through her final preparations Stateside by claiming Gulfstream’s Roar Stakes last month.

Wathnan’s US representative Case Clay said: “So much credit goes to George Weaver for what he has done with the filly so far, even training her up to going to England. But once we get to England, it sure is nice to be involved with John and Thady.