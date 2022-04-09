Amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen retired in style by winning the Grand National on Noble Yeats at 50/1 and here you can watch the incredible race - all the interviews - for free.

Click here for full race report and reaction

Click here for full Grand National result

Click here for more Grand National features Waley-Cohen announced his intention to retire on Thursday, nominating Emmet Mullins’ charge as his farewell ride in the world’s most famous steeplechase. The 39-year-old, who partnered Long Run to the 2011 Cheltenham Gold Cup and two King George Chases (2011 & 2012) during his career, was sent off at 50/1 with Noble Yeats but he ran a magnificent race in the colours of his father Robert as he fended off the 15/2 favourite Any Second Now for a famous National success. Waley-Cohen said: “Dad has always supported me unwaveringly, we’ve never had a cross word, it’s always been for fun. It’s been a love affair. To my wife, long-suffering, they aren’t all good days, there are bad days in this sport. “We came here thinking the sun’s out, it’s your last ride – go and have a nice spin, no expectations. Just enjoy it. It’s a dream. I couldn’t believe it.” He also paid tribute to his late brother Thomas, who died of cancer in his 20s, told ITV: "I do think Thomas is sitting on by back. I do ride with his name on my saddle. These days are family days and you couldn't make this up!" You can watch this race below - as well as all the others in the feature and every replay from British and Irish racecourses - by becoming a Sporting Life member for FREE. Scroll down further to watch or read all the post-race interviews with his family.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Waley-Cohen has a great record at Aintree but said: "You need a lot of luck (over these fences), and you need to be on the right horses, and I think, relatively, I’ve ridden these fences a lot more than some of the other jockeys, and experience does help. Honestly, I think it's luck. If you are on the right horse, and things go right for you, or don’t go wrong for you… “This could literally be a moment that I wake up from. It really couldn’t be better. “One of my earliest memories is of trying to ride the Grand National on the rocking horse we have at home, just knowing a few of the horses’ names and remembering them. “We used to come here as kids and there was an ice cream stall where you could get free tasters, and we’d be up and down every race getting free tasters, so it’s been part of my childhood, and what’s probably kept me trying to ride year after year after year is trying to come back and have a feeling like that. “I turn 40 next Friday. I’ve always wanted to ride for the love of it, and one of the reasons I wanted to stop now is because I’ve always felt when you don’t want to go every day and you don’t enjoy every race, wherever you come, you should stop, and the days when you don’t want to go travel three hours for a small race, no matter where you come, it’s time to stop - that’s it. Busy family, busy work - enough. That’s it. “Thinking about doing this again is fool’s gold - I’ve made up my mind, I’ve had the dream ride, and what a way to go out."

🏆👏 Amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen wins the Grand National in his last ever race and pays tribute to his father, wife and his late brother Thomas, who died of cancer in his 20s.



What a truly incredible story.@swaleycohenpic.twitter.com/BKyB3jA9CH — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) April 9, 2022

In a press conference later on, he said: “It’s over and out for me now and I’ve said for ages actually that if I win the Grand National I would retire there and then and give my dad my boots in the winners’ enclosure. “I gave him my hat actually and my boots are still on but I think when you have a ride that like and it goes as well as that, you have to stick to what you said. “I didn’t get the start I wanted and he just found it all happening way too fast. I just tried to fill him with confidence and find a bit of space to let him get into a rhythm. It wasn’t where I wanted to be but when he started going forward he just started picking horses off and I got a great line up the inner and he just started cutting through the pack. “I thought ‘fine, I’ll just keep going’ as I was meant to be there and he was just slowly running himself into that position. He worked himself into it. “It was only after the finish line (that I started to believe I’d won the Grand National). I could feel the other horse (Any Second Now) and I didn’t know what was coming from behind so we just kept going forward. “When I rode him at Cheltenham I couldn’t get him to travel as I wanted to and at the top of the hill I pulled him out and gave him space and asked him to go forward and he really picked up for me and got into the race. “I said to Emmet after that I was really surprised he had that in him as I just couldn’t get him to travel in his race. Once he got space and I asked him I was half hoping he had that kind of finish up his sleeve and he really did, he really found.”

"I've said to all my friends for a decade, If i won the Grand National I'd retire on the spot"@swaleycohen timed it perfectly!#ITVRacing | #GrandNational pic.twitter.com/kJmHzsxk2m — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 9, 2022