Royal Ascot video previews: Roger Varian, William Haggas and Charlie Fellowes on their teams

Oli Bell has paid a visit to William Haggas, Roger Varian and Charlie Fellowes ahead of Royal Ascot 2021 and gets the lowdown on the Newmarket handlers' teams.

William Haggas William Haggas has been saddling winners from his Somerville Lodge base since he set out in 1987 and currently has one of his strongest group of horses. This year he's looking forward to another Royal meeting at which he'll be represented by the likes of Nahaar, Mohaafeth and Sacred. Mohaafeth (Hampton Court)

Sacred (Commonwealth Cup)

Alenquer (King Edward VII)

Pablo Escobarr (Hardwicke)

Ilaraab (Hardwicke)

Sea Karats (Ribblesdale)

With Thanks (Duke Of Cambridge)

Addeybb (Prince Of Wales's)

Johan (Royal Hunt Cup)

William Haggas - Royal Ascot Stable Tour

Charlie Fellowes Charlie Fellowes has enjoyed three winners in the last three years at Royal Ascot, including a memorable double with Onassis and Chiefofchiefs behind closed doors 12 months ago. The trainer is gunning for more glory at the "pinnacle of racing, globally" and is happy with his team including last year's victors. Chiefofchiefs (Wokingham)

Vadream (Jersey/Coronation)

Onassis (Duke Of Cambridge)

King Ottokar (Royal Hunt Cup)

Dubious Affair (Copper Horse Stakes)

Pirate King (Duke Of Edinburgh)

Jeremiah (Duke Of Edinburgh)

Eve Lodge (Queen Mary/Albany/Windsor Castle)

"I think he has a great chance in the Wokingham" - Charlie Fellowes Royal Ascot 2021 Stable Tour

Roger Varian Classic-winning trainer Roger Varian enjoyed a tremendous Royal Ascot last year, picking up four wins and five more who were placed, and has another strong group prepared to strut their stuff on the biggest stage. They include the seven-year-old sprinter Cape Byron, who has no fewer than four Ascot wins on his CV already including one at the Royal meeting having landed the 2019 Wokingham. Cape Byron (Diamond Jubille)

Eshaada (Ribblesdale)

Lord Campari (Hunt Cup)

Montather (Hunt Cup)

Pierre Lapin (Wokingham/Buckingham Palace)

Saint Lawrence (Commonwealth Cup) Will appear here...

George Boughey Cachet (Albany Stakes)

Oscula (Albany Stakes)

Navello (Norfolk Stakes)

Air To Air (Britannia Stakes)

Superior Force (Windsor Castle Stakes)

Lostwithiel (Ascot Stakes/Copper Horse Stakes)

Apricot Moon (Kensington Palace Stakes)

Pholas (Buckingham Palace Stakes/Kensington Palace Stakes)

Thunder Love (Queen Mary Stakes)

Beautiful Sunshine (Queen Mary Stakes)

George Boughey on his team for Royal Ascot 2021