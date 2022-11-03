Move the video to the view you want on board Midnight Mile as she works around Keeneland's turf track ahead of the Breeders' Cup.
(View on YouTube app for best experience - search Sporting Life)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.