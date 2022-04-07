The jockey was hailed for a similar act during last month's Cheltenham Festival , but on this occasion his mount Knight Salute was awarded victory after initially dead-heating with Pied Piper.

👏 Paddy Brennan showing superb sportsmanship and honesty in the stewards room once again! 👍 He did exactly the same at the Cheltenham Festival last month but this time his horse Knight Salute was awarded victory. pic.twitter.com/PrHgvCaUN2

The latter horse, who was third in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham last month, was sent off the 10/11 favourite to get back to winning ways and certainly brought the strongest form to the table.

Knight Salute (14/1) has been a revelation this season for his resurgent trainer Milton Harris, but had finished well beaten at Cheltenham, some 17 lengths behind Pied Piper.

That looked an outlier, though, as prior to that he had won his other five races this season, including two Grade Twos, and he was right back to his best on this occasion.

Paddy Brennan had clearly decided to play his hand last of all, and he tracked Davy Russell on the Gordon Elliott-trained market leader for the whole race.

