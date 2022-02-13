Mark Walsh performed heroics at the final flight when winning on the well-backed Slip Of The Tongue at Punchestown on Sunday.

JP McManus's number one rider in Ireland, Walsh was completing a fine treble on the day following earlier victories aboard Enda Bolger's Midnight Maestro and Willie Mullins' Ciel De Neige, and really earned his fee in the I.N.H. Stallion Owners EBF Novice Hurdle.

😲 What a sit by Mark Walsh - take a bow!



Slip Of The Tongue almost unseats at the last, but for Mark Walsh working miracles. The pair kicked on to land the Listed prize at @punchestownrace!



👏 That brings up a treble for Walsh and JP McManus!pic.twitter.com/Lpqt9H2mOt — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) February 13, 2022

Slip Of The Tongue (5/2 joint-favourite), trained by Padraig Roche, came in for strong support ahead of the two-mile Listed event and a roar went up from the local crowds as Walsh went through the gears on the five-year-old heading to the final flight. He appeared to have just about mastered the Mullins-trained Deploy The Getaway on the approach to the last hurdle, but met it all wrong and almost bundled his rider out of the side door. Somehow, Walsh and his mount remained intact and despite Deploy The Getaway coming back to renew his challenge on the run-in, the winner found enough to repel his pursuer by three-quarters of a length. Fellow joint-favourite Au Fleuron, trained by Gordon Elliott, finished a further eight and a half lengths back in third, while the disappointment of the race was Henry De Bromhead's Largy Debut, who had beaten Kilcruit earlier in the season but has failed to build on the comeback win.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Roche said: “That was great, he’s a lovely horse and it’ll keep the father (former rider and trainer Christy Roche) happy as he’s a home-bred. He’s a horse that we’ve liked all the time and he’s learning all the time. “At Limerick the last day we didn’t learn much. I’d say he stays well and loves that bit of soft ground. Knowing the family, they get better with time and hopefully he will. He’s a fine, big horse. “I haven’t discussed plans yet but I’d say we’ll keep him at home.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!