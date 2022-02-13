The Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old won the Hollywoodbets Cheltenham Festival Preview March 3rd Rated Novice Chase by five and a half lengths, taking his record over fences to three wins from three starts.

The win formed part of a treble on the day for jockey Mark Walsh and owner JP McManus following wins for Midnight Maestro in the cross country chase and Slip Of The Tongue in the Listed novice hurdle.

Ciel De Neige is now as short at 10/1 with Paddy Power for the Sporting Life Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Mullins said: “He did that nicely, coming back to two miles. It was just a pity about the two mistakes he made.

“I’m very happy he did that, he enjoys things more over fences.

“He’ll be entered in a couple of races (at Cheltenham) and maybe in a handicap as well. We’ll have a look at options after this and chat to connections to see where he fits in.”

