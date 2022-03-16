Tiger Roll agonisingly came up short in his bid to bow out in a blaze of glory after finishing second to stablemate Delta Work in the Glenfarclas Chase - but he was still treated to the hero's reception that his career deserved.

Watch all of Tiger Roll's five Cheltenham wins Dual Grand National hero Tiger Roll, who was bidding for a sixth Cheltenham Festival victory since winning the Triumph Hurdle in 2014, took to the lead as the race reached its latter stages – but Delta Work narrowly outstayed him to prevail on the line. Boos initially rang out at the result but soon those jeers turned into mass cheers as both horses and their jockeys Davy Russell and Jack Kennedy enjoyed an emotional joint trip together into the parade ring.

Elliott said: "Of course, I wanted the Tiger to win but once I’d won the race I didn’t mind as it was for Gigginstown who are massive supporters of us – and the reception he got when he came into the ring is what it’s all about. He’s been the horse of a lifetime and I’m very lucky to have had him – he goes back to Michael O’Leary’s now. "He’s been with us for nine years now and to be honest I had a tear in my eye there, it’s unbelievable. If he’d have won it would have been special but he ran his heart out and we’re absolutely delighted. "We’ve always had faith in him and it’s brilliant, he’s really enjoyed the game and it’s a great result. The reaction from the crowd didn’t really surprise me to be honest and if he’d have won the cheer would have been unbelievable. He got the reaction he deserved and we’re very proud of him. He will be a big loss for the yard but he’ll only be at Gigginstown which is down the road, so they can go and see him whenever they want. "The ground really suited Delta Work and it was a great performance from the winner – he can enjoy this race for a few years now.”

Owner Michael O’Leary said of Tiger Roll: “This is his send-off – he owes us nothing. He’s been wonderful to come back here for the six, seven, eight years. “He’s been the horse of a lifetime and in many ways Cheltenham has been his spiritual home. He’s won five times here in Cheltenham. I know he’s won two Grand Nationals, but he started here in Cheltenham. “To start off winning the Triumph Hurdle here as a four-year-old, then win the National Hunt Chase and three cross-country races, it’s incredible. “He’s a legend. “I really would have loved to see Tiger go out on a win. It’s hard not be disappointed. You’ve a winner at Cheltenham and I’m disappointed. “It’s just a magical fairytale on ground that doesn’t suit him. He’s gone out on his shield, he’s a warrior and that’s a Gold Cup horse that has beat him and only just on ground he wouldn’t like. “I’m actually upset – I would have loved to see him win it.”

Tiger Roll’s rider Davy Russell said: “He is a great horse and he has got a fitting send off so it is great. I always felt Jack breathing down my neck and I would say the rain and the ground just caught us out as Delta work is very effective on that ground and I’d say Tiger is not as effective on it. “He went down on his sword the way he deserved to go down. You can see the public are fantastic. It doesn’t matter where they are from they are cheering both horses. It is such a marvellous sport we have and we are so lucky. He is just a marvellous horse. “Tongue in cheek some people booed Delta Work and I didn’t think that was fair as he put in the same effort as Tiger so he deserved the plaudits. “I don’t think I could have done any different. He likes to get to the front at some stage of the race at this age of his career as he likes to boss a race. I will miss him for sure but that is life and we move on and we live in the fast line. “He is going to a good home and he has had a marvellous life and career and will be looked after where he is going. “I’ve not ridden him that many times. I’ve been beaten on him twice and won three times on him. The first National was a bit heart and mouth stuff with the photo finish but the second one was marvellous. Today was marvellous. Any time you get clapped in and out is a special day.”

Jack Kennedy, riding Delta Work, said : “Everybody hates me now but I don’t care! I thought I was always going to get there really. A lot of people don’t like me now after that but it doesn’t really bother me to be honest. After I schooled him the other day I said to my brother that I might be the most hated man in Cheltenham on Wednesday evening, and I was right. “He’s been very disappointing all year but the switch to this cross country race has rejuvenated him. All of the schooling and everything was brilliant and I’m delighted. “I thought the ground had gone for Tiger Roll and I was surprised at how well he was going to be honest, but I suppose it was in the back of my head that he might not get up the hill as good as my lad on that ground. I actually expected to pick him up a bit easier, but my lad just ground him down in the end. “Delta Work is after getting a new lease of life. He hasn’t been travelling as well as he’s travelled today and maybe he’s got sick of it, but this has really lit him up. I was disappointed yesterday as I had a great book of rides, but we are on the board now. “He’s in the Grand National, and I would hope I’d be on him. This has to be well up there amongst my riding highlights. I’ve always wanted to ride in a cross country race and this is my first ride in one. It was unbelievable riding a class horse like him, jumping and travelling. It was a great thrill. I’m delighted.”