With five wins at the Festival and two Grand National victories to his name, Tiger Roll has a unique place in the history of both Cheltenham and Aintree.

Some jumpers will be best remembered for their exploits at Cheltenham, others for their achievements at Aintree. Perhaps the biggest compliment that can be paid to Tiger Roll on his retirement is that he deserves a special place in the history of both courses. There have been plenty of better winners at the Festival but in combining longevity and versatility Tiger Roll’s record at the most important jumps meeting of the season is pretty much unrivalled. His final appearance at this year’s Festival was his eighth in nine years; he had business elsewhere in 2016 when finishing second in a maiden on the Flat at Dundalk the week after Cheltenham. Tiger Roll won five times in all at the Festival; in the Triumph Hurdle at four, the National Hunt Novices’ Chase at seven, and in three editions of the Cross Country Chase aged eight, nine and 11. In his three other Festival appearances he finished in rear in the Stayers' Hurdle at five and was runner-up in his two other runs in the Cross Country, including that final racecourse appearance at the age of 12 when stablemate Delta Work proved just the stronger.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Many could be forgiven for thinking at the time that the Triumph Hurdle might prove the highlight of Tiger Roll’s jumping career, rather than just the first chapter of a much lengthier story. After all, he was bred for the Flat and certainly far from typical of the chasing types that made up most of the string representing Michael and Eddie O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud. It’s easily forgotten now that Tiger Roll, bought on Sheikh Mohammed’s behalf for 70,000 guineas as a foal, was an unraced cast-off from Darley who cost his original trainer Nigel Hawke just £10,000 as a three-year-old. A debut success at Market Rasen ensured that he changed hands for £80,000 soon afterwards, though his new trainer Gordon Elliott recounted that he had his eye on another horse at the same sale instead but was overruled by the O’Learys. Tiger Roll won the Triumph comfortably on just his third start over hurdles, though interestingly he was schooled over a couple of hurdles on the morning of the race ‘just to keep his mind right’ according to his jockey Davy Russell. Keeping Tiger Roll’s mind right was to prove something of a challenge in the seasons that followed. He ended the following season wearing headgear and with the cautionary note in Chasers & Hurdlers ‘tends to find little’. Despite a resurgence when sent over fences for the first time in 2016/17, winning four times that season, Tiger Roll now had the ‘Timeform squiggle’ attached to his rating, with the tailpiece to his comment strengthened to ‘unreliable.’ That was even after his second Festival win in the National Hunt Chase, under Lisa O’Neill, which, if nothing else, proved that Tiger Roll could stay four miles.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 | Day Three Best Bets

But, unlikely though it might have seemed earlier in his career, it was over Cheltenham’s cross-country course that Tiger Roll really found his niche. He won three of the next four Cross Country Chases at the Festival, all under Keith Donoghue, with his 22-length victory in the 2019 renewal – his second win in the race – being particularly striking and representing high-class form. The unconventional test of the cheese wedges and variety of other obstacles on Cheltenham’s in-field sparked an enthusiasm from Tiger Roll that had been distinctly lacking earlier in his career. He turned in a tame performance behind French challenger Easysland when odds-on to complete a Cross Country hat-trick in 2020 but went with all his old zest back over the same course when claiming his third win a year later, turning the tables on Easysland in no uncertain terms. Tiger Roll’s five wins at the Cheltenham Festival might have earned him a place in the affections of jump racing’s aficionados but it was his two wins in the Grand National which brought him wider fame and did most to ensure a popularity few other jumpers have achieved in recent seasons.