Ted Walsh, Jonjo O'Neill Jr, Daryl Jacob and Patrick Mullins join the team on this week's episode of Get Stuck In.
Niall Hannity hosts and calls on Ben Linfoot and Dan Barber in the studio for all the usual racing discussion.
They reveal who is now on their Cheltenham Festival radar following the festive racing programme before picking out a few tracker horses and bets for the weekend.
Jonjo O'Neill Jr takes time out from his winter holiday to discuss Monbeg Genius' Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase chances at Warwick this weekend - while Ted Walsh tells us why Any Second Now won't make the trip over the Irish Sea for the £100,000 prize pot.
Patrick Mullins gives us an update on all things Closutton while Daryl Jacob also reflects on the best of the 'Double Green' horses following a busy few weeks.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org