Watch And Learn: Graeme North timefigure analysis

One of my favourite television game shows when I was growing up was ‘Winner Takes All’.

Hosted back then by Jimmy Tarbuck, it saw two contestants stake between five and fifty points on six possible answers which were priced between Evens and 10/1, winning the amount the odds were worth if they got it right and losing their stake if they got it wrong, with those that got through to the final playing not for points but for real money. A game show blatantly associated so closely with gambling wouldn’t see the light of day nowadays, of course, but it was a thrilling watch for someone young just getting immersed into racing and betting as I was then and like many game shows of its time had a well-known catchphrase which was ‘well, we have a difference of opinion’ whenever the contestants disagreed. I wonder what answer out of ‘Easy’, ‘Sharp’, ‘Circular’, ‘Downhill’, ‘Fair’ or ‘Stiff’ the contestants would have chosen to a question demanding an answer to the characteristics of the Curragh racecourse? After all, not even ‘expert’ racecourse guides can agree - described as ‘well known for its uphill finish which can test the stamina of even the fittest horses’ in one spot, in another it’s called ‘fair…with a run-in of three furlongs that is very slightly uphill’. Google Earth suggests there is a climb of around 11 metres from the lowest point on the round course to the winning line, with the final three furlongs ‘climbing’ 3 metres, while the six-furlong course apparently climbs some 9 metres. So, ‘stiff’ might at first glance seem the ‘right’ answer. The fastest times recorded at six furlongs at the track since 2020, however, suggest that for that particular distance, ‘easy’ is arguably the most pertinent description. Fast times are usually a consequence of rattlingly quick ground and in some cases a following wind, and the wind (if not a strong one) was behind the runners at the Curragh on Saturday when the four races over six furlongs ended up being run in four of the fastest six winning times in the last five years with the fastest of them being the 68.91 seconds it took Bucanero Fuerte to run the Group 3 Phoenix Sprint. In comparison, the fastest times recorded at Group 1 tracks in Britain at the trip since 2020 have been 69.02 at Haydock Park (Betfair Sprint Cup), 69.11 at York (Group 2 Duke of York Clipper Stakes), 69.36 at both Doncaster and Newmarket’s Rowley Mile, 69.45 at Goodwood and 69.47 at the July Course (2022 July Cup). Indeed, if the distance really is six furlongs, and Irish tracks all supposedly undergo rigorous measurements these days, 68.91 seconds is just under two seconds slower than the best (66.94) at Epsom’s downhill track which is the fastest track in Britain!

Fast times don’t always translate to fast timefigures, of course, and with three other races at the same trip, one at five, two at seven and another at a mile there was plenty of ‘collateral’ to be confident that the timefigures returned were as accurate as they can be at the Curragh. Conditions on a warm day may have been quickening up a little, but even so Bucanero Fuerte’s timefigure was only 97 on the back of a time that was just 0.83 seconds faster than the one recorded by Tropical Retreat who was winning a handicap off an official mark of 79 and who was carrying 2lb more than Bucanero Fuerte. What’s interesting looking at the detailed sectionals, none of which suggest that any upgrades of significant merit were deserved, was that it was the slowest run of all four contests – 0.45 seconds than Power Blue in the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes – through the first two furlongs, marginally the fastest – by 0.01 seconds over Power Blue and by no more than 0.25 seconds quicker than the other two races – through the middle two furlongs but significantly faster through the final two furlongs which Bucanero Fuerte ran 0.71 seconds faster than the juvenile Mission Central who won his maiden by eight lengths. Given the relatively modest early speed at which the Phoenix Sprint was run, it wasn’t surprising that it was difficult to come from off the pace with the shortest of those in the betting of those who raced midfield or worse, Group 1 winner Babouche, never able to get in a blow. It was a ‘catch me if you can’ despite a much quicker early pace in the Phoenix Stakes too, where Power Blue provided Amo racing with a Group double reversing recent form with runner-up True Love.

Conditions and context had been very different then with the early pace modest and underfoot conditions on the soft side, but given his head under these much quicker conditions, and on which True Love looked uncomfortable to my eyes, Power Blue dug deep considering he went through the first two furlongs around two lengths faster than any of the other six-furlong races to score in a 106 timefigure. That puts him among the top juveniles in what is an ordinary year so far but so far as his prospects are concerned, he’s a considerably shorter stride than Bucanero Fuerte according to data collected by Total Performance Data, looks a size smaller and will probably be at his best this year over no further than six furlongs. Mission Central looks a nice youngster, winning in a 96 timefigure, while Tropical Retreat bucked the trend of six-furlong winners coming from off the pace and looks capable of further improvement. On the same card, Diamond Necklace impressed plenty with her debut win in the fillies’ maiden in a 85 timefigure and given her sales tag and classy middle-distance family looks sure to be taking in an Oaks trial next spring. Across at Newmarket, the slowly-run Newsells Park Stud Sweet Solera Stakes was won by Dance To The Music in a very ordinary 62 timefigure. Given the race has been won in the past two seasons by subsequent Group 1 winners Fallen Angel and Lake Victoria, connections of the winner, a nicely bred sister by Dubawi to the Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Space Blues, will no doubt be hoping races at that level fall her way too but even sectional upgrades seen through the most generous of light don’t suggest the form is anything other than average. It’s quite possible that a better juvenile winner over the same seven-furlong trip was seen earlier on the card in the shape of Zanthos, who posted an 89 timefigure on debut albeit without any upgrades of note. She’s not untypical of a winning Crisford two-year-old newcomer in that she cost a fortune at the Breeze Ups and races in the same colours as their Middle Park winner Vandeek, and, sent off odds on, she clearly knew her job and drew clear in the final furlong to win by three lengths.

Could The Prettiest Star be the next Vandeek? Click for the replay