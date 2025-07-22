Watch And Learn: Graeme North timefigure analysis

Our timefigure expert Graeme North analyses the key action from the Irish Oaks Meeting, Hamilton and a very significant performance at Newmarket.

Classic weekends are usually ones I look forward to, whether in Britain, Ireland and France, with supporting cards of varying quality all contributing to what hopefully turns out to be an enlightening day’s racing. When a favourite for a Classic ends up starting as short as Minnie Hauk did (2/11) at the Curragh last weekend, obviously that sense of anticipation diminishes somewhat, yet for all she never looked like losing, unlike plenty of odds-on shots at the top level in the past decade or so, I think we still ended up learning something about her and the filly who pushed her hard, and who I’ve written about before in defeat, Wemightakedlongway. Just going back to that point about beaten odds-on favourites for a minute, since the start of the century 302 have started odds on in Group One contests in either Britain and Ireland yet surprisingly a whopping 115 – well over a third – have got beaten. In that time, ten horses were sent off at odds of 1/5 or shorter in Group One races in Britain, notably Frankel and Baaeed, one more than in Ireland with Minding in 2016 the only horse to have ticked the boxes in both countries. In a good illustration that it’s folly to consider any horse a good thing in a Group One race no matter how short the odds, three of those 19 horses were turned over – Order Of St George in the 2016 Irish St Leger (set too much to do behind a well-ridden winner in a four-runner race), Inspiral in the 2022 Falmouth (‘ran flat’ in the words of both her jockey and Timeform’s race analyst) and Taghrooda in the 2014 Yorkshire Oaks (beaten by one she reversed form easily with later in the Arc and who hadn’t run anywhere near that level previously or didn’t do subsequently either).

Concentrating on the Classics, the shortest priced horse overturned this century in Britain was Camelot (2/5) in the 2015 St Leger; had Minnie Hauk been turned over, she’d have been an even shorter-priced loser in Ireland than Six Perfections who was beaten a short head in the Irish 1000 in 2003 when looking an extremely unlucky loser just as she had in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket three weeks previously. If there was one point in the race Minnie Hauk looked potentially vulnerable it was early in the straight, where Wemightakedlongway went past the front-running Island Hopping (who didn’t look quite so kamikaze out in front with cheekpieces replacing the blinkers she’d worn in the Ribblesdale and Stanerra Stakes) but the runner-up wasn’t able to get away and Minnie Hauk, who’d looked comfortably her superior in the Oaks, gradually asserted and was readily on top at the line. A winning timefigure of 107 on a weekend where timefigures from the Curragh were harder to settle upon than is even sometimes the case at an always-tricky venue is the middle of those since Timeform started returning timefigures from Ireland in 2015, 9lb below the 116 Snowfall posted in 2021, but regular readers will know sectional upgrades will make the overall time rating look very different if the pace scenario allows and given the acceleration she showed in the straight – she ran the penultimate furlong just 0.12 seconds slower than her stable-mate True Love managed in the Group 2 Railway Stakes over six furlongs earlier in the card – she can easily be credited with a 7lb better performance than Wemightakedlongway despite what a traditional reading of the result might imply. While Minnie Hauk, who retained her place at the head of the Arc market after this, look set to improve further for a more strongly-run 12 furlongs, as I had after her Pretty Polly effort I think that Wemightakedlongway might be better off dropping back to ten furlongs. She travelled best of all here and was only beaten as far as she was (sectionals suggest there shouldn’t have been much between her and Whirl) in the Pretty Polly because she was dropped out in last place with too much to do. The Prix de l’Opera (and maybe the Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville) looks the race for her and her trainer Joseph O’Brien has already saddled the third twice in it from four previous attempts.

The remainder of Saturday’s Curragh card threw up some interesting future clues. In 2024 the opening maiden went to The Lion In Winter (following wins in it in 2023 by Henry Longfellow and 2000 by subsequent Irish 2000 Guineas winner Mac Swiney) and this time around it went to Aidan O’Brien for the fourth year running with New Zealand who edged out his stable-companion Isaac Newton by a nose with another stable-mate Action back in third. The winning timefigure wasn’t anything special – just 78 – but in the absence of manually taken sectionals because of unhelpful camera angles, those available from RaceIQ suggest the second and third deserve upgrading by 5lb or 6lb better than the runner-up and seeing as both horses were making their debuts are surely bankers for similar events next time, not least Action who is closely related to dual Derby winner Lambourn. I’m not sure there was a more impressive winner last week in Ireland than True Love. It wasn’t a strong running of the Railway with just four going to post and Learntodiscover failing by a long chalk to confirm June maiden form here with the runner-up that day, Puerto Rico, but True Love couldn’t have done any more, still to be asked for her effort while the other trio were off the bridle, and then quickening right away to score in a 99 timefigure that could be upgraded to the mid 110s if sectionals nearer to the winning line are used instead of the usually-used three-furlong marker, which boosts even more Gstaad’s claims to being the best two-year-old around bearing in mind he gave her a 7lb beating on time and 2lb beating on sectionals when they met at Navan in May and Gstaad was making his debut.