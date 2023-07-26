WATCH: 150/1 winner at Lingfield as Monks Mead wins by a neck

Mark Usher's Monks Mead won the At The Races App Market Movers Nursery at Lingfield on Wednesday at 150/1.

The grey Outstrip colt, rated a lowly 36, ran from 9lb out of the handicap off 45 and held on to win by a neck from 100/30 favourite Alfred on the Lingfield turf. He was the ninth three-figure priced winner in the UK and Ireland this year and the joint-second-biggest price behind 200/1 winner Unklipped at Kilbeggan. Horse Racing, UK & Ireland, 2023 winners with SP of 100/1 and bigger Endofastorm - 04/01/2023 - Newcastle 125/1

Notimeforanother - 04/01/2023 - Newcastle 100/1

We Got This - 04/03/2023 - Navan 100/1

Zoulu Chief - 19/05/2023 - Newbury 150/1

Unklipped - 19/06/2023 - Kilbeggan 200/1

Valiant Force - 22/06/2023 - Royal Ascot 150/1

Feast - 13/07/2023 - Downpatrick 150/1

Emanate - 20/07/2023 - Worcester 100/1

Monks Mead - 26/07/2023 - Lingfield 150/1