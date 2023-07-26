Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Monks Mead wins at 150/1
Monks Mead wins at 150/1

WATCH: 150/1 winner at Lingfield as Monks Mead wins by a neck

By Sporting Life
17:11 · WED July 26, 2023

Mark Usher's Monks Mead won the At The Races App Market Movers Nursery at Lingfield on Wednesday at 150/1.

The grey Outstrip colt, rated a lowly 36, ran from 9lb out of the handicap off 45 and held on to win by a neck from 100/30 favourite Alfred on the Lingfield turf.

He was the ninth three-figure priced winner in the UK and Ireland this year and the joint-second-biggest price behind 200/1 winner Unklipped at Kilbeggan.

Horse Racing, UK & Ireland, 2023 winners with SP of 100/1 and bigger

  • Endofastorm - 04/01/2023 - Newcastle 125/1
  • Notimeforanother - 04/01/2023 - Newcastle 100/1
  • We Got This - 04/03/2023 - Navan 100/1
  • Zoulu Chief - 19/05/2023 - Newbury 150/1
  • Unklipped - 19/06/2023 - Kilbeggan 200/1
  • Valiant Force - 22/06/2023 - Royal Ascot 150/1
  • Feast - 13/07/2023 - Downpatrick 150/1
  • Emanate - 20/07/2023 - Worcester 100/1
  • Monks Mead - 26/07/2023 - Lingfield 150/1

WATCH: Free video replay of Monks Mead's 150/1 victory below

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING