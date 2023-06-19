Shine, who was riding his first winner under Rules, delivered Unklipped to lead shortly after the last and she kept on score by two and a half lengths.

Unklipped joins an exclusive list of horses to have won at 200/1 or bigger in Britain or Ireland this century. She is the 13th to have achieved that feat and is the fourth in Ireland.

The biggest price winners this century are He Knows No Fear and Sawbuck who both struck at 300/1. He Knows No Fear landed a maiden at Leopardstown in 2020 while Sawbuck won a maiden hurdle at Punchestown in 2022.

Unklipped was making her fifth start having finished down the field on her first three outings and unseated at Tramore last time. But the victory seemingly didn't come as a huge shock to the winning rider who said: "Denis rang me on Friday and said she's more than capable. Her second last run was on softer ground at Tipperary and Denis said she was a proper good ground mare and the tight track [at Kilbeggan] would suit her. We got away handy and the race worked out well."