One of four horses still in with a chance turning for home, the 100-30 chance showed an admirable resolve to get the better of fellow hurdling debutant Friendly Glance by two and a quarter lengths.

Having shown plenty of promise in a bumper on his debut at Wetherby in March, the Olly Murphy-trained gelding bettered that effort when going one better in the two-mile prize.

After leaving Ffos Las deflated on Wednesday, following the surprise defeat suffered by Old Park Star on his chasing debut , the couple enjoyed the perfect pick me up with L'unique Allen in division one of The Olly Murphy Proudly Sponsored By Betano ‘National Hunt’ Maiden Hurdle.

“He will stay all day, but like Olly says he doesn’t know he is a racehorse yet, so let’s take our time. We always knew when he came to the top bend, that if he was there, or thereabouts, he would stay.”

“It was a reasonably hot race for the level. There were a lot of potential people who might be in the mix for bigger races later in the season.

Gordon Hall said: “This one is a baby. We are all very happy, and we are going to take our time with him. It was a nice bumper at Wetherby he ran in last season. He came from the back to come second. We can’t say we were expecting that, but it is nice.

Jumping the last, it looked as though the 8/11 market leader was set to build on his debut third over hurdles at Stratford last month. But it was not to be, as the gelded son of Jack Hobbs swooped late to get up on the line and score by a neck under Johnny Burke.

Division Two of the race was to head the way of Murphy as well after Crookhaven was delivered with expert timing to floor odds-on favourite Smile John Boy.

Murphy said: “He is a nice horse. I must admit he was a horse that would come forward for his first run. I would say he has got plenty of ability, and he had a nice ride off Johnny (Burke). The second horse was not too bad.

“When two pick up from two out to the back of the winning, and motor like they did, I would say they will both be okay.

“I said to my dad watching the race, that coming from the back of two out, Ben’s horse had already had a run, and I thought that would tell from there on.

“This lad is probably hardier than L’Unique Allen, who is a big shell of a horse at the moment. I feel this horse is ready to have a bit more thrown at him. We will look at something around Christmas. I think he will go two and a half miles in time, but I was very surprised how well he travelled around.”

Ben Pauling might have had to settle for second best with Smile John Boy, but that near miss was soon forgotten after Vrheligonne finally turned silver into gold on her fourth start under rules in the Great British Bonus Supporting Breeders’ Day Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

After bumping into Fairy Park on her hurdles debut at Ffos Las last month, the daughter of Goliath Du Berlais built on that effort when putting her assured fitness to good use to see off Largy Force, who was making her first start since May, by four lengths.

And following that success, Pauling hinted that he could work back from the Grade Two Jane Seymour Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown Park later in the season with the five year old.

Pauling said: “She deserved that. When you look at the size of her, we never thought she would be competitive in bumpers, but she just got beat twice.

“It just pays testament to how good Joe Tizzard’s mare is down at Ffos Las, she has improved fitness wise for it, and she was sharper for it, on ground that would be as quick as she would want it, as she will go through hock deep mud.

“She will be a fabulous chaser in time. It was nice to see a bit of tactical speed. I know we made the running, but we were able to wind it up when we wanted to, and we had everyone at it off the home bend, and she wasn’t for stopping.

“She could be a Jane Seymour horse, whether or not she wins it I don’t know, but that would be a race that would be well suited to her."