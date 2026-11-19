The Nicky Henderson-trained six-year-old was sent off an odds-on chance to make his first start over fences a triumphant one at Ffos Las on Wednesday.

However, it soon became clear that the writing was on the wall for the gelded son of Well Chosen, who eventually trailed home a well-beaten third behind easy winner Sober Glory.

But a veterinary report following the race revealed that the four-time race winner had bled from the nose after breaking a blood vessel during the race.

And in light of that news, Hall, who owns Old Park Star with his wife Su, has stated that his star performer will now have a period of time off the track to rectify the issue.

Hall said: “Yesterday wasn’t the greatest. He is not too bad, and it is not the end of him. We will see him after Christmas, I hope. We just need the vets to do the job.

“There was a lot of hype, and the situation is that it happens with horses. He hasn’t broken his leg, he hasn’t done a tendon. We will fix the bits that have happened, and we will get him back.

“Nicky has got the record that says if there are issues, it is a good place to be."