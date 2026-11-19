Owner Gordon Hall has revealed that last season’s Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Old Park Star will not be seen out again until after Christmas.
The Nicky Henderson-trained six-year-old was sent off an odds-on chance to make his first start over fences a triumphant one at Ffos Las on Wednesday.
However, it soon became clear that the writing was on the wall for the gelded son of Well Chosen, who eventually trailed home a well-beaten third behind easy winner Sober Glory.
But a veterinary report following the race revealed that the four-time race winner had bled from the nose after breaking a blood vessel during the race.
And in light of that news, Hall, who owns Old Park Star with his wife Su, has stated that his star performer will now have a period of time off the track to rectify the issue.
Hall said: “Yesterday wasn’t the greatest. He is not too bad, and it is not the end of him. We will see him after Christmas, I hope. We just need the vets to do the job.
“There was a lot of hype, and the situation is that it happens with horses. He hasn’t broken his leg, he hasn’t done a tendon. We will fix the bits that have happened, and we will get him back.
“Nicky has got the record that says if there are issues, it is a good place to be."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results & free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS & Android app
- Football & other sports tips
- Podcasts & video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.