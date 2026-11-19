Philip Hobbs was in realistic mood reflecting on Sober Glory's chase debut win at Ffos Las a day on from his success in Wales.
The six-year-old beat his Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle conqueror Old Park Star in the Golwg Gwendraeth Beginners' Chase on Wednesday, but Nicky Henderson's horse was found to have bled afterwards.
If you ignore Old Park Star he beat a pair of Dan Skelton-trained runners rated 129 and 132, and Hobbs was in no mood to dress up the performance when speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast.
He said: "Satisfactory, but probably inconclusive. Because with Nicky Henderson's horse having disappointed so badly, we’ve beaten two horses rated a fair bit lower than us.
"His jumping could have been a little bit slicker on occasions, but overall it was good, he had this very slight tendency at some of the fences to go right.
"So from our point of view, very satisfactory, but I don't think we have learned a lot."
Hobbs hopes the experience will do the 5/1 chance for the Arkle good in the long-term, while he insists he doesn't need to front run and has no worries regarding his jumping or his temperament.
"All the schooling had gone very well," he continued. "He is hopefully a natural jumper of fences, so we can progress from here.
"It’s just the way things have worked out. In all these races he’s run in, there hasn’t been anything taking him on for the lead, and it suits him being in front.
"But he’s certainly not a horse that will make the running because he’s free going and therefore you can’t hold him running like that. I mean, there’s no problem with that whatsoever. So we’d be quite happy to have a lead off somebody else to be honest.
"I don’t think he is exuberant, wanting to get on with it, too keen, anything like that. He’s not at all. So I don’t think that actually is an issue at all. He’s got the most fantastic temperament. He’s got a very good, sensible attitude."
The Grade 1 Betfair Henry VIII Novices' Chase over almost two miles at Sandown on December 5 is a potential next port of call for the horse and Hobbs is weighing up whether to head to Esher or not, with the horse having underperformed in a Listed novices' hurdle on the same card last year.
He said: "Two problems: one is that it’s only a fortnight after his first run of the season, which if you run and you get beat, you’re going to think you’ve run too soon. Although he seems fine this morning, all was good.
"And the other problem is he had one moderate run at Sandown already and I don’t know why. We don’t know why he ran so badly there, but there’s no reason not to go back there. It’s the only Grade 1 between now and the Arkle and realistically it is a bit early in the season, isn’t it?
“Because when you have an autumn like this, most of the horses haven’t even run yet. They probably don’t want to start there, you know? What runs in the race is going to make a difference."
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