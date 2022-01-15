Eclair Surf ran his rivals ragged to strike a 12/1 blow for Value Bet followers in the Agetur UK Ltd Classic Handicap Chase.

Sent of at 11/1, Matt Brocklebank's selection made every yard of the running in the Warwick marathon and turning for home it was clear Tom Bellamy's mount had the the prize in safe-keeping. "I'm absolutely chuffed to get this big winner. This horse has always threatened to do it. The Welsh National was the plan but he was going to be out of the weights," the winning rider said. "We swerved that and he was meant to go to Cheltenham on New Year's Day but he was lame on the morning so everythng happens for a reason. I'm really enjoying riding for Emma Lavelle, she's very straightforward. It helps riding nice horses and long may it continue."

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Lavelle said: “He was meant to go to Cheltenham on New Year’s Day and I was absolutely gutted when he came in from the field lame and couldn’t go. Luckily we didn’t have to wait too long for this race. We know he can gallop, but jumping has always been an issue. In truth he’s a good jumper but is always capable of belting one. It keeps Tom on his toes, that’s for sure. “With that in mind I don’t think he’s a National horse, certainly not this year, but he might be one for the Scottish National. He needs a bit of cut and that race is earlier this year. “We won this with Shotgun Paddy and that was our first really big handicap win and Barry (Fenton, partner) got quite emotional. He’s done a lot of work with this lad, too, so it will mean a lot.