Views from connections ahead of Cheltenham and Doncaster ITV Racing on Saturday

Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Broadway Boy will get his campaign under way at Cheltenham on Saturday in the William Hill Committed To Top Prices Handicap Chase

The six-year-old has an almost flawless record at the track having won three of his four runs around the Prestbury Park venue. He was victorious there on his final hurdles start and was the runner-up behind Flooring Porter in a Cheltenham novice on his second start over fences.

He returned again to win a Listed chase next time out, and slotted in the last leg of the hat-trick when taking a valuable handicap over three miles and two furlongs in December. That was his final success of last term, but he has been pleasing connections in his preparation for the new season and is set to return to action on Saturday.

“He’s in fantastic form, he’s been training well and we’re very happy with him. We’re all looking forward to getting him started,” said assistant trainer Willy Twiston-Davies. “Everything’s been spot on with him, we’re obviously hoping to get him off to a good start on Saturday if it’s not too dry. Then we’ll look towards what was the Hennessy (the Coral Gold Cup).

“He has a great record at Cheltenham and he seems to love the track, so we’re hoping for a big run.”