Grand Prix de Saint Cloud preview & tips for Sunday's French Flat racing

A race that that often throws up a potential Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe contender, the €400,000 Grand Prix de Saint Cloud is the feature race on this afternoon's fantastic nine-race card at the Parisian track.

Eight runners line up for the 2,400m contest and the soft ground conditions will really put pressure on staying ability. Fancied In Swoop continues Arc trail Already one of the main protagonists for the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe following an excellent second in the blue riband contest last season, the Francis Henri Graffard-trained In Swoop heads into this afternoon's Prix Grand Prix de Saint Cloud as a warm favourite. The four-year-old son of Alderflug has been in superb this year having won his last two races under new partner Olivier Peslier and seeks a first domestic group one this afternoon. The rain-softened track conditions will certainly play to In Swoop’s strengths and he is a horse who thrives off a real stamina test. The winner of last season’s German Derby is normally held up through the early part of his races, although master tactician Peslier will be making sure that In Swoop, who is an out-and-out stayer, doesn’t get caught out in a sprint finish. Trainer Francis Henri Graffard set the bar incredibly high last season with some fine results but has been struggling to match that this season. Market confidence behind In Swoop would be a definite pointer towards the strength of his chances, although punters should tread carefully.

O’Brien duo could cause upset Both Aidan and Joseph O’Brien have been firing some powerful shots recently when it comes to French racing and both father and son are represented in this afternoon's feature, with one runner each. Looking to bag another Group One this weekend following St Mark's Basilica’s demolition job in yesterday’s Coral Eclipse at Sandown, O’Brien senior saddles recent Hardwicke second Broome for the Saint Cloud showpiece, with Colin Keane taking the ride. Twice second at this level, five-year-old Broome has been enjoying a successful season and could prove one of the main dangers to the favourite. Baron Samedi had proved a revelation since a gelding operation last year and now chases his eighth consecutive success on his first start at Group one level. The son of Harbour Watch has taken quite a unique route to this engagement having started life off in handicaps for his trainer Joseph O’Brien. A tough performance when landing the Group Two Belmont Gold Cup proved that Baron Samedi is worth a crack at this level although he may find one of two of his rivals too good and could be more of an each-way prospect.

Progressive Caprice faces first group test His three successes to date have been nothing short of electric and the Nicolas Clement-trained Caprice Des Dieux seeks to retain his unbeaten status as he steps up in grade in this afternoon’s Group Two Prix Eugene Adam. The son of Declaration Of War will face five rivals in the 2,000m contest as he hunts a fourth consecutive success. Caprice Des Dieux’s most recent success came over today's course and distance and although the margin of success was only a neck, it was the manner of the victory that really took the eye. The three-year-old was ridden ‘cold’ towards the rear of the field and still looked quite green as he made a challenge down the outside, going on to win quite cosily at the line. Having started off his career in a low level Nantes maiden, the colt has done nothing but progress with each run, he has been allowed time to learn through racing and now looks ready for this level. He has been perfectly handled by Chantilly based Clement, who is having a fantastic season. Although he has the likes of Pretty Tiger to contend with today, Caprice Des Dieux looks hugely exciting and certainly could develop into one of the surprise packages of the year.