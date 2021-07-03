Sporting Life
St Mark's Basilica runs away with the Eclipse
St Mark's Basilica runs away with the Eclipse

St Mark's Basilica scorches to awesome Coral-Eclipse victory at Sandown

By Sporting Life
16:45 · SAT July 03, 2021

St Mark’s Basilica put in a devastating performance to see off two high-class older horses in Addeybb and Mishriff in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

The champion two-year-old following his Dewhurst win last October, the son of Siyouni came into this unbeaten at three following two French Classic victories in the French Guineas and the French Derby.

Sustained market support saw Aidan O’Brien’s horse go off as the evens favourite despite the high quality, if select, field, but he brushed his rivals aside with a display that oozed class.

Addeybb took them along under Tom Marquand but Mishriff eased alongside him in the final quarter mile going well under David Egan.

However, St Mark’s Basilica was just getting going in their slipstream and when Ryan Moore asked him to go and win his race he settled the contest in a matter of strides.

Three-and-a-half lengths ahead at the line, Addeybb battled on well to reclaim second with Mishriff somewhat blowing up as he faded into third.

A fourth consecutive Group One win for St Mark’s Basilica, Paddy Power reacted by cutting him to 6/4 favourite for the Juddmonte International at York from 3/1.

Four G1 wins on the bounce for SMB
Four G1 wins on the bounce for SMB

Moore said: “I was hugely impressed. He’s run against two horses who have proven to be as good as there is anywhere around the world – Mishriff has done it on every surface and Addeybb has basically beaten up horses in Australia for the last couple of years.

“He’s very exiting. He’s a straightforward horse, but he’s got a very good turn of foot. When I asked him to do his job he picked up and put the race away very quickly.

“You’d have to be delighted with what he’s done this year.”

O’Brien said: “He’s a lovely horse, everything is very relaxed and he’s a good mover.

“He quickens and has a great mind – he does everything.

“We felt he had stepped up since the last day and Ryan gave him a beautiful ride. I’m delighted for everybody.”

Ryan Moore on St Mark's Basilica
Ryan Moore on St Mark's Basilica

Asked about targets, the Ballydoyle trainer said: “The lads (Coolmore owners) will decide what they want to do, obviously he’d have options of maybe going to York (Juddmonte International) or Leopardstown (Irish Champion Stakes).

“I’d say something like that, depending on what the lads want to do.”

Of Saudi Cup and Dubai Sheema Classic winner Mishriff, John Gosden said: “He was just a bit keen early, it was his first run for a while and the ground is soft enough for him. I expect him to come on a good deal for that.

“We will head to the Juddmonte at York next, but the winner was very impressive.”

15:35 Sandown Full Result and free video replay

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

1st 4 St Mark's Basilica (FR) 1/1f

Winning Trainer: A P O'Brien | Winning Jockey: R L Moore

