St Mark's Basilica scorches to awesome Coral-Eclipse victory at Sandown

The champion two-year-old following his Dewhurst win last October, the son of Siyouni came into this unbeaten at three following two French Classic victories in the French Guineas and the French Derby.

Sustained market support saw Aidan O’Brien’s horse go off as the evens favourite despite the high quality, if select, field, but he brushed his rivals aside with a display that oozed class.

Addeybb took them along under Tom Marquand but Mishriff eased alongside him in the final quarter mile going well under David Egan.

However, St Mark’s Basilica was just getting going in their slipstream and when Ryan Moore asked him to go and win his race he settled the contest in a matter of strides.

Three-and-a-half lengths ahead at the line, Addeybb battled on well to reclaim second with Mishriff somewhat blowing up as he faded into third.

A fourth consecutive Group One win for St Mark’s Basilica, Paddy Power reacted by cutting him to 6/4 favourite for the Juddmonte International at York from 3/1.