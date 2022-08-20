Jason Kiely returns with his latest view from France, previewing an afternoon of top-class action from Deauville on Sunday.

A VERRY ELLEEGANT SUNDAY AT DEAUVILLE All the talk around the paddocks at Deauville on Sunday will most likely revolve around the eleven-time Gr.1 winner Verry Elleegant, who makes her much awaited European debut in the Gr.1 Prix Jean Romanet. The fantastic Sunday card boasts a Gr.1 double-header and is well-supported across the afternoon, with plenty of British and Irish-trained horses thrown in for good measure. VERRY ELLEGANT TAKES ON EUROPE Bred in New Zealand, a champion in Australia, ridden by an Italian and trained in France – is Verry Elleegant the one to beat in Sunday's Gr.1 Darley Prix Jean Romanet? Solid at the head of the market, the seven-year-old will need to buck trends if she is to make a successful European bow and connections have already stated that Sunday is a prep-run in her tilt at the Gr.1 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in six weeks' time. The Australian Queen left Chris Waller earlier in the year and joined the boxes of Chantilly's Francis-Henri Graffard for her European voyage, although her current handler has been having a lean spell on the big stage this season. Campaigned incredibly over a variety of distances ranging from seven furlongs to two miles over the last year, Verry Elleegant is undoubtedly versatile and should find Sunday's one mile and two-furlong contest optimal. Last years run-away Melbourne Cup winner will be ridden for the first-time by Frankie Dettori, who also comes in for the ride on Persian Force in the Gr.1 Prix Morny (13.33) earlier on the card and, taking on seven younger rivals, she will bid to become the oldest winner of the Gr.1 Prix Jean Romanet since its inception in 2004.

THE SEVEN STANDING IN HER WAY ARE Seven smart fillies will attempt to steal the limelight for Sunday’s feature, including Verry Elleegant’s stablemate Ebaiyra. The former Alain de Royer-Dupre trained has yet to reach the winners spot at Gr.1 level and was last seen finishing third in Germany. A multiple stakes winner, the five-year-old holds a leading chance on ratings and is the third highest rated, behind Verry Ellegant and the Richard Hannon-trained Aristia. Aristia took Nashwa to within a length and a half at Goodwood on her latest run and could be a plumb each-way selection at the prices. A Listed winner, the daughter of Starspangledbanner looks to be on an upward curve and will be ridden by Sean Levey. Much like Ebaiyra, Burgarita is Gr.1 placed but struggles to put it together on the big day and may have to settle for a place. Rosscarbery comes into the mix on figures for trainer Paddy Twomey and aside from her mishap at The Curragh she is unbeaten in five runs this term. She is perhaps the most interesting of the overseas raiders and can continue to make waves under jockey Billy Lee. VERDICT: 1. ARISTA 2. EBAIYRA 3. VERRY ELLEEGANT NO FRENCH REPRESENTATION IN MORNY The Darley Prix Morny (13.33) is the pinnacle of summer juvenile racing in France and in recent years, the 1200m contest has houses precocious champions such as No Nay Never, Shalaa, Lady Aurelia and Perfect Power in 2021. There has been only one French winner in the last ten years, however, but it is still a shock to see not one French trainer's name among the five declared runners for this year’s contest. Aiden O’Brien has campaigned Blackbeard relentlessly this summer but the talented two-year-old has responded present on every occasion and will bid to emulate his sire, No Nay Never, who took this contest in 2013. His dominance at Chantilly sent a ripple through the racing world and the 115-rated colt looks difficult to beat in the €350,000 contest. Persian Force looks the only one of Blackbeard's four rivals with a genuine chance of stopping the O’Brien train from rolling into the winner’s enclosure again at Deauville, but the Amo Racing-owned colt will need to finish off better than he did when seven lengths behind Little Big Bear two weeks ago. Hope comes from the fact that Frankie Dettori takes over in the saddle on Persian Force, but connections may have to content themselves with second place, providing he can get the better of the supplemented The Antarctic. The two remaining runners are Richard Fahey’s The Ridler, who could be dangerous under the rider of the moment Christophe Soumillon, and the Amy Murphy-trained Manhattan Jungle, the only filly in the field and up against it on the figures. VERDICT: 1. BLACKBEARD 2. THE RIDLER 3. THE ANCTARTIC