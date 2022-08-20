As the Ebor meeting comes to a close, these five beaten horses from the last week at York should pay their way in the near future.

Chuzzlewit: One who should’ve learnt plenty It was a hot renewal of the Gimcrack Stakes, perhaps the most strength in depth in the race for many a year, a contest which has produced Group One winners like Muhaarar, Blue Point, Sands Of Mali and Emaraaty Ana in the last decade. The first two home this year, Noble Style and Marshman, pulled over three lengths clear of the rest and they look very good prospects indeed, but don’t give up on those that were beaten in behind including CHUZZLEWIT for the Emaraaty Ana connections. He halved in price for this after positive noises all week, but looked like falling out of the back of the TV at one point when he met a bit of trouble in-running and fell to the rear of the field. However, the full-borther to Group One -winner Advertise rallied to finish his race nicely, staying on again for seventh, and Kevin Ryan, who had a handful of eye-catchers at this meeting, can ensure he comes on plenty for this vital experience. Click here to add to your FREE My Stable tracker Dragon Symbol: On the way back to his best

Dragon Symbol (right) is working his way back to his best

DRAGON SYMBOL was outpaced in the early stages of the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes but he ran on very nicely for fifth on livelier ground than ideal. It’s taken Roger Varian a while to get the best out of him, but the hood seems to be helping him race more efficiently and he should improve again back over six furlongs if the new headgear truly has helped him to settle. The Haydock Betfair Sprint Cup looks the best target for him – he’s run two very good races in second on both visits there - and if he gets even just a little bit of juice in the ground at the Merseyside track he’s going to be a major player. It’s a race that doesn’t appear to be on John Quinn’s radar for brilliant Nunthorpe winner Highfield Princess and yet she’s the antepost favourite for the September 3 contest, so the 33/1 about Dragon Symbol looks very fair indeed. Click here to add to your FREE My Stable tracker Finest Sound: Cheekpieces the key Talking of headgear making a difference FINEST SOUND has perked right up since the Crisfords applied cheekpieces to the son of Exceed And Excel. He took a while to recover from his fruitful trip to Dubai where he was second in the Group One Jebel Hatta, running below form at Epsom and at Newbury, but he’s been right back at the top of his game on his last two starts. A confidence-boosting win in first-time cheekpieces at Thirsk over seven furlongs was followed up by an excellent second in the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes at York on Saturday, where he traded at 1.54 in-running on Betfair before Alflaila got to him late on. Back in the groove, the Group 3 Darley Stakes at Newmarket on Cesarewitch day looks a likely target for him but he’s worth keeping onside wherever he goes in the coming weeks and months. Click here to add to your FREE My Stable tracker Frankenstella: Could be a monster on soft

John Quinn can win races with Frankenstella