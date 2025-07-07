Venetian Sun set for Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket

Unbeaten juvenile Venetian Sun could take to the track again this week in the Group 2 Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes on day two of the July Festival at Newmarket.

Trained by Karl Burke for owners Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy, the daughter of Starman backed up her taking debut success at Carlisle with a fine performance in last month's Albany Stakes. Burke was anticipating having to wait a little longer to see Venetian Sun back in action but is keen to strike again while the iron is hot on the back of last month's Royal Ascot win. She faces a midweek gallop before final confirmation is made but is expected to line up on the July Course on Friday afternoon. Burke said on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "She'll do an easy piece of work tomorrow and we'll make a decision from there but it's looking more likely than not. "It wasn't the original plan because we were going to give her a bit more time but as we know things can go wrong with horses if you miss some of these opportunities and at the end of the day it is a Group 2. "She's come out of the race at Ascot so well, we thought we've got to make the entry and have a look at the race. It looks as though she'd be quite a firm favourite and she worked very nicely again last week. She'll have the spin tomorrow and we'll make our minds up from there."

As for Saturday's top-class Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup Stakes, Burke won't be declaring Elite Status and instead might rely on Wathnan purchase Night Raider, who could manage only 12th in the King Charles III Stakes at the Royal meeting. The trainer said: "I don't think Elite Status is going to go and we're probably going to Newbury in a couple of weeks for the Group 3 he won last year. He's just not performing at the level I thought he might do at this stage as we just want to step back and rebuild really. "But Night Raider could certainly be a runner there. He didn't perform over the five (furlongs) at Ascot but, as quick as he is, I don't really see him as a five-furlong horse. Obviously he won his first two races over seven, and the rhythm of a six-furlong race suits him much better. "He slightly missed the kick at Ascot and never got going really so he could turn up for the July Cup."

WATCH: Venetian Sun wins the Albany Stakes