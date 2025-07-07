Venetian Sun set for Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket

Unbeaten juvenile Venetian Sun could take to the track again this week in the Group 2 Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes on day two of the July Festival at Newmarket.
Trained by Karl Burke for owners Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy, the daughter of Starman backed up her taking debut success at Carlisle with a fine performance in last month's Albany Stakes.
Burke was anticipating having to wait a little longer to see Venetian Sun back in action but is keen to strike again while the iron is hot on the back of last month's Royal Ascot win. She faces a midweek gallop before final confirmation is made but is expected to line up on the July Course on Friday afternoon.
Burke said on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "She'll do an easy piece of work tomorrow and we'll make a decision from there but it's looking more likely than not.
"It wasn't the original plan because we were going to give her a bit more time but as we know things can go wrong with horses if you miss some of these opportunities and at the end of the day it is a Group 2.
"She's come out of the race at Ascot so well, we thought we've got to make the entry and have a look at the race. It looks as though she'd be quite a firm favourite and she worked very nicely again last week. She'll have the spin tomorrow and we'll make our minds up from there."
As for Saturday's top-class Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup Stakes, Burke won't be declaring Elite Status and instead might rely on Wathnan purchase Night Raider, who could manage only 12th in the King Charles III Stakes at the Royal meeting.
The trainer said: "I don't think Elite Status is going to go and we're probably going to Newbury in a couple of weeks for the Group 3 he won last year. He's just not performing at the level I thought he might do at this stage as we just want to step back and rebuild really.
"But Night Raider could certainly be a runner there. He didn't perform over the five (furlongs) at Ascot but, as quick as he is, I don't really see him as a five-furlong horse. Obviously he won his first two races over seven, and the rhythm of a six-furlong race suits him much better.
"He slightly missed the kick at Ascot and never got going really so he could turn up for the July Cup."
WATCH: Venetian Sun wins the Albany Stakes
Reflecting on Convergent's German Derby second, when beaten a short-head by Hochkonig at Hamburg, Burke said: "I think it was a Group 1 and a Derby that got away from us. He's a lovely horse, a progressive horse, but he is still pretty raw.
"He's still learning his trade and we were maybe in front a hundred yards - maybe a bit more - sooner than would have been ideal and he's just got a little bit lonely in front and waited for the other horse. As soon as that's come past him... 10 strides past the line, he's a length in front again but, look, that's racing and fair play to the girl on the winner (Nina Baltromei was becoming the first female rider to win the race). He (winner) quickened up well as he had a good six or seven lengths to make up on us in the last two furlongs.
"Plan A was Ascot but the ground turned too firm there, so we always had this race in the back of our minds if that was the case and, the ground was beautiful there (Hamburg), it was just on the easy side of good, no quicker than good ground.
"We won't rush him back, he's a horse for the future and hopefully we can get a Group 1 into him."
There was better luck for the Middleham outfit in France on Sunday as Bright Thunder won the Prix Goldikova, a Listed race over a mile for fillies and mare.
Burke said of the four-year-old daughter of Night Of Thunder: "Her last couple of pieces of work had shown us that she'd improved. She's a late-maturing filly, she looks very strong now, and she worked really well with a horse called Ice Max about 10 days ago and I thought she'd improved.
"She put that race to bed really well. I haven't spoken to Sheikh Rashid or his team but she could drop back to seven (furlongs) and maybe something like the Oaktree, she's handled Goodwood really well and I'm keen to have a go at that as long as the ground wasn't too quick."
