Vandeek team anticipating tough test on Haydock return

A dual Group One winner at two for Simon and Ed Crisford, he is one of 11 entries for the Group Two Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Sandy Lane Stakes, with some smart rivals potentially lying in wait.

“He’s wintered well, he’s had a good preparation up to now, so we hope the rest of the week goes well. We’re very much looking forward to getting him back on the track,” said Chris Wall, racing manager to owners KHK Racing.

“He’s done well physically over the winter, so we hope that brings about a bit of improvement as well. He’s in good heart so it’s all systems go.

“Last year he won Group Ones on heavy ground and fast ground, so it wouldn’t really matter what it was but I think he’d prefer some nice ground. There is a bit of rain around later in the week but not heavy so it should just be nice for all.

“Obviously he’s making his seasonal debut and we could be taking on some very capable horses who have had a run, like Jasour and Inisherin, but he’s in good heart.

“I know Simon and Ed have left a bit to work on, but he’s plenty fit enough for his debut.

“He’ll have to pull his finger out here taking on Jasour and Inisherin, capable horses in their own right, with a 3lb penalty to carry as well. You want him to have a race to bring him forward but you don’t want him to have too hard a race that puts him back.”

Clive Cox’s Jasour, a Group Two winner last term, returned to action with a victory at Ascot while Kevin Ryan’s Inisherin led the 2000 Guineas field for much of the way before fading into sixth.

Richard Fahey’s Airman is another fascinating contender having won both his starts to date, with David O’Meara’s Greenham winner Esquire, smart all-weather performer Pandora’s Gift and Orne also in the field.

Last year’s Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream is one of 13 in the Betfred Temple Stakes.

Not seen since a creditable fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, he will be aiming to go two places better than last year.

Sprint Cup winner Regional, Rogue Lightning and Beautiful Diamond are others engaged.

