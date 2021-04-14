Newmarket tips: Preview and best value bets for Craven day Thursday April 15

1pt win Jumby in 1.50 Newmarket at 6/1 (General)
The three-year-old sprint handicap division never fails to capture the imagination, with a nice run of good-quality races at some of the country’s principal courses throughout the early part of the season, before one or two star youngsters graduate into events like the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood and the Ayr Gold Cup much later on in the year.
Whether there’s anything of that standard in Thursday’s Each Way Extra bet365 Handicap at Newmarket remains to be seen, but JUMBY could definitely be the class horse in the field and I’d have him favourite.
He’s joint-top weight along with David Evans’ Rohaan – a wildly progressive horse on the all-weather this winter who has it to prove on turf – but could be really well-handicapped from a mark of 95 on his very first start over a sprint trip.
The move comes after failing to add to his Ascot debut success last July and while winning first time out can, perversely, be the worst possibly scenario for some promising types who immediately lose their way having been forced up in grade too soon, Jumby didn’t do much wrong at all in two outings after that initial score before being put away.
He improved to finish fourth in a good Listed race at Newbury – formerly the Washington Singer Stakes – before another fine effort when third upped to a mile in the Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions Stakes at the same venue on September 18.
That’s become a good launch-pad for future middle-distance/staying types lately, with Red Galileo, Raheen House, Knight To Behold, Dashing Willoughby and Tritonic all contesting the Haynes, Hanson & Clark in recent years, and last year’s race looked well up to scratch with winner Yibir bound for a Derby trial and runner-up Megallan possibly heading for the Guineas after his Newcastle win earlier in the month.
But Jumby screamed sprinter throughout, travelled better than anything before being beaten just a length and a half despite not fully seeing out the trip.
That’s really strong form in the context of this event and if he simply turns out to be a cut-and-dried sprinter, everything he achieved last season coming in spite of competing over distances beyond his optimum, he should be too good for these rivals.
Charlie Appleby’s Creative Force is another who could obviously be anything in this sphere having not been sighted since the Coventry Stakes, but his debut form isn’t too hot, while Cairn Island might just find this too much of a speed test given his pedigree and the fact both wins last term came on slightly easier conditions.
Significantly has a recent run and stall one to work with, while Mark Johnston’s Bravado is housed next door in two and it’s hard to imagine he hasn’t got more to offer this year, although he’s another who should get seven furlongs and beyond in time.
Razor Glass has a fine attitude and just got a shade lonely when collared by Andronicus Beau – trying to concede her 6lb – at Kempton, form which ties in well here with the winner second to Rohaan and fourth to Bravado (both at Lingfield) subsequently.
But Jumby should be able to stalk those forcing the pace from stall five before making his move and while trainer Eve Johnson Houghton hasn't exactly been on fire just yet, several of her horses have been running well in defeat including the arguably unfortunate Uncle Dick at Beverley on Wednesday afternoon.
AKMAAM is the one to be on at the prices in the bet365 Craven Stakes.
Charlie Appleby looks to have a decent grip on the race with the top two in the betting, Master Of The Seas and La Barrosa, while Aidan O’Brien sends over what are presumably a couple of his lesser lights in Khartoum and Sandhurst.
National Stakes fourth Master Of The Seas is clearly the one to beat but his tendency to race keenly – in evidence again when beaten by stablemate Naval Crown (second in Wednesday’s Free Handicap) out in Dubai during February – has forced connections into applying a hood, and if you’re taking a relatively short price about him you’re not quite banking on the headgear helping out, but it’s surely going to need to have a positive effect.
La Barrosa is still priced up on potential having seemingly been exposed at Group One level when fifth of six behind Van Gogh in France and on that evidence Akmaam could at least have his measure.
Following a striking Ascot debut success in September, Brian Meehan’s colt was fifth in the Group Three Autumn Stakes here on the Rowley Mile and that finishing position doesn’t quite do him justice given he ended up best of those who raced on the sharp end, only losing a couple of places when tiring on the soft ground very late on.
Had he held on for third, behind One Ruler and Van Gogh, he could well be half his current odds for the Craven, and it’s not hard to envisage the return to much better ground sparking real improvement this year.
His debut form didn’t work out too well but he slammed them in truth, dominating from the off, and while Hollie Doyle will probably try to edge across from stall 10 on confirmed front-runner Imperial Sands, Jim Crowley has a good spot in box four and shouldn’t have to waste much gas early on to be right where he wants to be.
It’s a question of whether Akmaam is good enough from that point, but the Autumn Stakes has thrown up heaps of good horses in recent seasons and, at a price, it’s well worth chancing Akmaam can join the club.
