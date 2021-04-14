Newmarket tips: Preview and best value bets for Craven day Thursday April 15

Sky Bet offer EXTRA VALUE to followers of the Sporting Life Value Bet column with exclusive guaranteed advertised prices* for one hour from the time of publication - max £25). Just make sure you're logged in and click on the links below to automatically populate your betslip (*does not include Sky Bet Money Back As Cash races).

Whether there’s anything of that standard in Thursday’s Each Way Extra bet365 Handicap at Newmarket remains to be seen, but JUMBY could definitely be the class horse in the field and I’d have him favourite.

The three-year-old sprint handicap division never fails to capture the imagination, with a nice run of good-quality races at some of the country’s principal courses throughout the early part of the season, before one or two star youngsters graduate into events like the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood and the Ayr Gold Cup much later on in the year.

He’s joint-top weight along with David Evans’ Rohaan – a wildly progressive horse on the all-weather this winter who has it to prove on turf – but could be really well-handicapped from a mark of 95 on his very first start over a sprint trip.

The move comes after failing to add to his Ascot debut success last July and while winning first time out can, perversely, be the worst possibly scenario for some promising types who immediately lose their way having been forced up in grade too soon, Jumby didn’t do much wrong at all in two outings after that initial score before being put away.

He improved to finish fourth in a good Listed race at Newbury – formerly the Washington Singer Stakes – before another fine effort when third upped to a mile in the Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions Stakes at the same venue on September 18.

That’s become a good launch-pad for future middle-distance/staying types lately, with Red Galileo, Raheen House, Knight To Behold, Dashing Willoughby and Tritonic all contesting the Haynes, Hanson & Clark in recent years, and last year’s race looked well up to scratch with winner Yibir bound for a Derby trial and runner-up Megallan possibly heading for the Guineas after his Newcastle win earlier in the month.

But Jumby screamed sprinter throughout, travelled better than anything before being beaten just a length and a half despite not fully seeing out the trip.

That’s really strong form in the context of this event and if he simply turns out to be a cut-and-dried sprinter, everything he achieved last season coming in spite of competing over distances beyond his optimum, he should be too good for these rivals.

Charlie Appleby’s Creative Force is another who could obviously be anything in this sphere having not been sighted since the Coventry Stakes, but his debut form isn’t too hot, while Cairn Island might just find this too much of a speed test given his pedigree and the fact both wins last term came on slightly easier conditions.

Significantly has a recent run and stall one to work with, while Mark Johnston’s Bravado is housed next door in two and it’s hard to imagine he hasn’t got more to offer this year, although he’s another who should get seven furlongs and beyond in time.

Razor Glass has a fine attitude and just got a shade lonely when collared by Andronicus Beau – trying to concede her 6lb – at Kempton, form which ties in well here with the winner second to Rohaan and fourth to Bravado (both at Lingfield) subsequently.

But Jumby should be able to stalk those forcing the pace from stall five before making his move and while trainer Eve Johnson Houghton hasn't exactly been on fire just yet, several of her horses have been running well in defeat including the arguably unfortunate Uncle Dick at Beverley on Wednesday afternoon.

Take on Godolphin and Ballydoyle in feature

AKMAAM is the one to be on at the prices in the bet365 Craven Stakes.